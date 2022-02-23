Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week is Chanell, a 4-year-old female lab mix. She has not spent a lot of time around other dogs to determine how well she plays with others and seemed disinterested when briefly introduced to a cat. Before leaving the shelter for her forever home she will have been spayed, microchipped and all up to date on her vaccinations. Chanell's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Chanell, or any of the other furry residents of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne

[email protected]