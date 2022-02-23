OPINION: More wonderful stories coming in 2022





One thing I'm learning about Bella Vista is that there is an abundance of wonderful people living within the borders of this fare city. And when you have wonderful people you're sure to find wonderful stories to tell.

That was my mission when I took over as managing editor of The Weekly Vista. My goal was to uncover the hidden gems of Bella Vista and to tell those stories on the pages of our weekly newspaper.

Sure, the councils and commissions, police blotter, fire calls and emergency runs would provide stories to tell as well, and while some of those would also produce good stories worth telling, I felt there were more stories out there, the diamonds in the rough (golf pun somewhat intended), that needed to be brought into the light of day for all to see, read and enjoy.

That's the fun part of this for me, to be honest. I guess that's really why I enjoy this job. Oh sure, budgets, meetings, potholes and white fences deserve sentences on the pages of the newspaper in order to keep our residents informed, but it's the other subjects that truly make my fingers fly across the keyboard.

Some of these stories take some digging to uncover while others are right out there on top of the surface for all to see, no digging necessary. And each week our staff spends hours doing the digging, seeking out these stories that we like to tell, that need to be told and that we hope will bring a smile to the faces of our readers and a pat on the back to those featured in the story for their actions.

While working on this week's edition I came across one of those gems. Actually there were more than one, but you'll have to check out next week's issue for more of these special moments. And by then I'm sure we'll have a few more to tell you about.

On page 1B of this week's edition I hope you'll read the feature on a terrific restaurant called B List Burgers. Owned by ultra creative and classically trained chef Jeff Wetzel, the restaurant, located in what he calls "the back of Bella Vista," puts out some of the most popular burgers around, as well as some special dishes you may never have heard of anywhere, definitely not in Bella Vista.

Wetzel and his staff are not only serving food to their community, they're also serving their community.

"I think one of the big things I want people to know about us, and I believe in this tremendously, is that we're not just here to take from the community," the Houston native said. "We try to put back as much, if not more, than what we take and that's just how it should work as a small business in the community. Not only do I live here in Bella Vista, but my business is here in Bella Vista. Bella Vista's my backyard just as it is to anybody sitting here."

In the middle of the covid pandemic Wetzel teamed up with St. Bernard's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus to feed between 5,000 and 6,000 people in need of a free meal.

"It was just a wonderful cooperation between basically the three entities: me and the church and the Knights of Columbus," he said. "The church took all the reservations, the Knights did all the deliveries for those who were homebound and I just went in and cooked it all."

This went on for almost seven months in 2020 and finished with a big Christmas meal that December.

Wetzel also helped feed members of the Bella Vista Police Department during the search for missing resident Barbara Doyle.

"We were feeding the command center so they had a hot meal to eat," he said.

And every holiday he cooks meals for area veterans and elderly residents who are homebound, even the veterans that don't have family in the area.

"We want to make sure they have a proper, hot holiday meal," he said.

It's not just about serving the best burger in town, not just about serving octopus -- yes, octopus -- as a special dish for area diners. It's about, well, serving.

"We just try to give back and try to do the right thing," he said. "It's not always about money. I'm a businessman and I like to make money and all that, but sometimes you've just got to do what's right, too."

Yes indeed.

• • •

Sometimes doing what's right means doing your job right, especially when your job is of the customer service variety and you're in the position as the face of the business.

Those people who think good customer service no longer exists have never met Sierra Watkins.

As the front of the house manager at B List Burgers, Watkins is a full-time employee. Last May she graduated from Bentonville High School and is currently a freshman at the University of Arkansas majoring in business and psychology. Yes, a full-time college student to boot.

That doesn't keep her from handing out smiles and happy greetings to the customers while keeping clean utensils on the tables and glasses full.

But in this restaurant the food tends to be the star attraction, and Watkins loves introducing the star.

"My most favorite thing about my job is being able to list off what we have as our specials and see the shock and surprise on the customers' faces when I mention some of those things," she said. "I've been able to try so many dishes that I would never have been able to experience myself, and so being able to share that first experience with a lot of people here is very exciting."

This good service, as well as these good servants, are part of the wonderful stories of Bella Vista.

• • •

Speaking of wonderful stories, I'm very excited to announce a new series appearing on the pages of The Weekly Vista beginning with today's edition.

This series, called The Dirt, is being produced by Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp and Trails Manager Emily Guffin. It will include features on groups and individuals with ties to the over 100 miles of trails we have here in Bella Vista. It will appear the last Wednesday of each month through December.

This series is leading the way into a new year that will see more stories on our pages devoted to shopping local and eating local as well as continued features that will help each of us get to know our neighbors better.

I think you're going to love reading the wonderful stories The Weekly Vista is planning on bringing you in 2022.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.



