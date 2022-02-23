Octopus? From a burger joint? In Bella Vista?

B List Burgers

Chef/Owner Jeff Wetzel

1721 Forest Hills Blvd.

479-268-3243

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4-8 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Server: Stacie Watkins, server

Front of the house manager: Sierra Watkins

Kitchen: Johnny Senasy, Jerred Metcalf

A guy walks into a burger joint and orders the octopus special.

Sounds like the start of a joke, right?

But in the back of Bella Vista it can be an every day occurance, thanks to Jeff Wetzel's idea of bringing fancy dining to ordinary people.

"I spent most of my career in fine dining, plating with tweezers, and that's the A List," he said. "I'm cool being the B List and just feeding the people."

The result of that concept is B List Burgers at 1721 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Wetzel is a classically trained chef from Houston, who started out as a dishwasher at his girlfriend's dad's sports bar at the age of 15.

"I've been in the restaurant business ever since," he said. "I went to the Art Institute of Houston, trained under a Michelin chef, worked for every major chef in Houston at some point in time, everything from prep cook to sous chef, then I went to the private country clubs and was an executive banquet chef."

Wetzel moved to northwest Arkansas in 2015 and soon got into the catering and food truck aspects of the industry.

"I was the chef that opened Blue in Bentonville, but it just wasn't really the right home for me. So we opened a food truck and did that for almost three years," he said. "Our slogan for the food truck was 'Classically French, Tragically Redneck' because that's how my wife describes me to everybody."

The name of the food truck was Le Bouvier.

"It was as close in French as you could translate 'Cowboy,'" he said. "I was known as the Cowboy Chef down in Houston because when I was younger I'd wear my cowboy boots and Wranglers and chef hat and cowboy hat in the kitchen. That was how I rolled. But now I'm old and my feet hurt. The cowboy boots don't do it anymore for me in the kitchen."

Wetzel soon took his next step along the food service trail when he made the unintentional decision to open B List Burgers.

"I actually had no intention of opening a restaurant, but I saw this place had gone out of business and the space was available," he said. "I was doing nothing but catering and I was like, 'Hey, this may work as a good catering kitchen for me.' I literally told my wife, 'I'm just going to look at it for fun, just to see.' And I came home with the keys that night and was like, 'Yeah, I bought a restaurant babe.' And here we are."

B List Burgers opened on May 15, 2021 with the goal of providing fresh, quality food to Bella Vista.

"My big thing here is the quality we do," he said. "I don't know if everyone appreciates the work we put in to put out everything we do. We make everything in house. We bake our own buns, we make the pickles, we have our own grind of beef ... everything is made in house. And we have no freezer. Everything's fresh, every day. There are no freezers in this building."

Wetzel said his style is to "cook from everywhere," adding, "I pull flavors from all over the world. But I would say taking ordinary food and putting my classical, fine dining training into it" is probably his specialty.

He also specializes in drawing from his cooking knowledge and experience to solving problems with simple solutions.

"When we were planning our Valentines Day dinner we got shorted our chicken so I couldn't do the confit chicken dish I wanted to do," he said, "so I did bone marrow and I made a mirepoix marmalade to go with it. I explained to everybody that the basic building blocks of French cuisine is mirepoix -- celery, carrot, onion -- and your stocks, which you make with your bones. So if I can't showcase the two most important things in a cuisine then what did I really learn from that cuisine?"

Simple, he said, is often best.

"One of my chef's taught me a long time ago that you can put 85 things on a plate -- anyone can do that -- but can you put five things on a plate?" he said. "Because then there's nowhere to hide, nowhere to cover everything up. Everything has to be executed perfectly. I try to apply that to everything I do."

That simplistic approach carries over into the way he looks at spices in a recipe.

"I don't cook out of spice jars very much," he said. "You won't see much of that from me. I'll find an ingredient that tastes like what I want. If I want something bitter or something spicy or something sweet or acidic, I'll find an ingredient that does that instead of just reaching into a spice jar."

When asked what menu items are the most popular among his diners, Wetzel said it's definitely the specials.

"Everyone loves the burgers, but everyone now is more interested in what's not on the menu that we're doing," he said. "I mean, I couldn't believe we sold 30 pounds of octopus in Bella Vista. Who would have thought that? But we did."

He added, "I think Bella Vista's finally starting to trust me as a chef, to know that we can actually execute these dishes and that they don't have to go to Bentonville or Rogers or wherever to get it. They've got someone in their own back yard to come to now."

One approach the chef/owner likes to take is to listen to the customers when it comes to the menu items.

"I've had multiple customers ask me to do a pork tenderloin sandwich," he said. "One of my customers actually brought me two of these sandwiches back from Iowa to try. I guess there's a lot of people from Iowa and Indiana around here that just miss that sandwich and nobody does it around here the way it's done up there. Now we have it on the menu and call it the Miss Piggy and we sell the bejeezees out of them. I did it as a special and it sold so well I put it on the menu."

He added, "I kind of let the customers drive our menu. Our menu is a living thing. We're not ever going to be the same thing every time you come. Our burger lineup stays consistent, but everything else is fair game of whatever I can get my hands on."

The restaurant updates its specials on its Facebook page to keep its customers informed as to what specials are being planned.

Wetzel said grouper is always a big hit in Bella Vista, as well as the lobster rolls.

"Anytime I bring in grouper it doesn't matter how I make it, we'll blow it out faster than I can bring it in," he said. "Same thing with the lobster rolls. When I fly in the Maine lobster we sell them faster than I can cook them."

While he loves hearing suggestions from his customers, Wetzel admits sometimes ideas for specials just pop into his head.

"I walked in the store the other day and saw red beans and I thought, 'You know, I haven't had red beans and rice in a while,'" he said, "so I bought red beans and made red beans and rice and that was our special for that day. I saw it and that's what I wanted."

His cajun influences come from growing up in Houston as well as the fact his wife, Jessica, is from Louisiana.

"I use okra in my gumbo," he said. "I could offer file (powder from dried sassafras leaves) but I just use the okra. The word 'gumbo' is African for okra, so to me it just has to have okra in it."

Another delicious special served at B List Burgers is the beef cheek birria tacos.

"It's like a taco and a quesadilla had a baby," Wetzel said.

Another B List Burgers favorite is the Sunday brunch served from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We always have a classic breakfast plate which is two eggs, a potato hash, bacon and a biscuit," said Wetzel. "But then I'll do some French toast, crab cakes Benedict, smoked pork belly pancakes with bourbon syrup."

The chef called the pancakes meal "a nap on a plate."

The best selling appetizer at the restaurant is the gulf coast deviled eggs, which is a pickled egg white with a creole deviled egg filling and a fried oyster, a piece of bacon and a creole remoulade sauce.

When it comes to desserts Wetzel admits to not being a pastry guy, instead choosing to combine sweet with spicy or savory in his desserts.

"Our two main staple desserts are the ricotta donuts, which is one of my signature desserts, and we do a bourbon bread pudding that is legit," he said. "We do fun things every now and then like a chipotle chocolate cake with red chili ganache, bacon, orange zest and a little strawberry mascarpone."

He continued, "Pastry is just not my thing. I like spicy and sweet or savory and sweet. I don't like it just to be sugar on sugar. I like a different flavor profile on desserts, so I play with different things."

Such as an egg roll that's more dessert than egg roll.

"We had a whole kinda southeast Asia week," he said, "and for the dessert I did a Chinese five spice apple egg roll with a Thai basil creme anglaise and a lemongrass caramel."

All the breads served at the restaurant are baked on site, including rosemary bread for the Rosemary BLT, which includes tomato, arugula, bacon, chive creme fraiche and a little balsamic syrup on the rosemary bread.

Wetzel agrees the name of the restaurant "really doesn't do justice because we're so much more than that."

Like, for instance, frog legs that did so well they return to the menu every couple of weeks. Or a Vietnamese soup dish pho that got rave reviews.

"I spent the night here and cooked a 30-hour bone broth to make pho, and we sold eight gallons of it in a burger joint in the back of Bella Vista," he said. "A crispy-skinned, pork bellief pho. Who would have thought it?"

Just like octopus (with grilled oyster mushrooms, garlic puree, charred onion petals and pomfrit) from a burger joint in the back of Bella Vista.

"People don't see it coming," he said.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista



