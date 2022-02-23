Honor guard seeking new members

The Veterans Honor Guard of Bella Vista is seeking new members and wants everyone to know its services are available.

"We've done everything from weddings to Walmart openings," said Charlie Breitzke, treasurer of the organization. Last year the group presented at 26 events, including 23 funerals, the Fourth of July parade and two events where they presented the colors, according to Artie Lawless, secretary.

Breitzke said the honor guard has existed since 1984 or 1985. It began as an arm of the VFW but experienced some difficulties later on and brought in the American Legion in 2007. Then the VFW dissolved and the honor guard gravitated to the American Legion to store its flags and weapons. Today it is a branch of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas.

"Anyone with an honorable discharge in any branch is welcome," he said.

He added the group's membership topped out at 40 about 15 years ago when they used to do 100 events per year. Lawless said the organization now has 18 active members and four emeritus members. He said new members to the Veterans Council are encouraged to join the honor guard, and so recently a few younger members have joined. Breitzke said the average age has stayed around 75 for the 23 years that he has been a part of the honor guard. He said the oldest members are in their 90s, with the youngest being in their 30s.

Dan Slimp, commander of the honor guard, said many people do not know that anyone who served in the military less than 15 years and had an honorable discharge is entitled to full military honors by the honor guard at their funeral, and it is a free service. For those drawing a retirement check, the military will perform the full honors.

Breitzke explained the full honors include a flag folding and presentation, "Taps" on a bugle and firing rifle volleys. He said the honor guard used to and can do the full honors, but usually the military will send representatives to do the flag presentation and "Taps," leaving the honor guard to complete the rifle volleys.

Member Fay Ryan noted the rifle volleys are not what is known as a 21-gun salute. That involves 21 individual shots and is reserved for the funeral of someone like the president, Breitzke said.

Lawless said they fire three shots then pick up the brass and give it to the family as a memento.

Breitzke said some people do not want guns at their loved one's funeral service, and they can choose to just have the flag presentation and "Taps."

He said they have experienced some interesting things, such as a funeral in Louisiana where a band played and everyone walked behind the casket, or another where everyone rode in on Harleys.

Lawless said they have even served as pallbearers before. They will go to private cemeteries or the national one in Fayetteville, he said. The honor guard is available for events where a flag presentation or "Taps" is needed.

Member Bernard Hietbrink said they used to go to schools.

The honor guard is seeking new members, including female members. Service people from all branches are welcome. They need only to have an honorable discharge. To join, contact Slimp at 479-866-4580.