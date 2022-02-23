Glenn Duffy Elementary accepting registration

Glenn Duffy Elementary school will begin kindergarten and ABCSS pre-K (4-year old) registration for the 2022-2023 school year beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Applications will be available at the school and online. For information about requirements, refer to the school website under Glenn Duffy Elementary School tab, www.gravetteschools.net/o/gde or call 479-787-4100, ext. 5.

For convenience, OCH Gravette Clinic is scheduling appointments for pre-K and kindergarten immunizations and/or physicals. Contact the OCH Gravette Clinic at 479-787-5221 to schedule appointments or email [email protected]