Cards and Games

Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle

Winners February 14 were: Couples -- first, Frank and Christel Krug; second, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher; third, Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer; fourth, Larry and Sharon Johnson. Honorable mention -- Tom and Pat Karbouski

Individuals -- first, Nancy Sherbondy; second, Fran Parrish.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners February 15 were: first -- Roy Knafla, Marj Shafer and Lynda Delap; second -- Connie Knafla and Mabel Ashline. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. No prior experience is necessary. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Feb. 10 were: North-South -- Raymond Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; East-West -- Laura Batey and Len Fettig.

Winners Feb. 15 were: North-South -- John Frey and Dale Morrisett; East-West -- Jim and Myra Dennis.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Feb. 15 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Terry Oaks. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Gloria Sperry; second, Linda Waugh.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Feb. 15 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Howard Lofkvist and Deb Hemphill; third -- Chris and Chris King; fourth -- Tom and Colleen Vytlacil (welcome to the group). Honorable mention -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Feb. 16 were: first, Andy Pilkerton; second, Linda Ervin.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Feb. 11 were: Table one -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Dan Bloomer. Table Two -- first, Terry McClure; second, George Fellers. High Score -- Kirk Greenawalt

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Feb. 12 were: Red Team (2-point win) -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiersema, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl and Mike McConnell.

Email scores to [email protected]

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Feb. 10 were: first, Deanna Smith; second, Cornelia Flemming; third, John Young.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.