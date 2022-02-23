BVPD Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

The Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy is back for the spring 2022 session, starting March 29, 2022. Applications are being accepted, with a deadline of Monday, Feb. 28.

The 10-week program meets 6-9 p.m. once per week on Tuesdays and allows participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. The program is an attempt to inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community the officers are sworn to protect and serve.

Comprehensive instruction covers various topics, including patrol duties, dispatch communications, crime scene investigation, narcotics and K9 operations, firearms training and more. Upon graduation in May, participants receive a certificate of completion and are encouraged to become department ambassadors to the community.

Class size is limited to 16 participants.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session). Regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course.

For more information or to apply, visit the department's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/bvpd, email Officer Haley Evans, [email protected], or call 479-855-3771.