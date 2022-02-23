Bella Vista — Keeping you updated

JBU Cathedral Choir to perform in Bella Vista

The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will kick off its spring tour with a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Village Baptist Church, 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net or on facebook.com/villagebaptistchurchbellavista/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

Enjoy exhibits covering over 100 years of Bella Vista history, plus a gift shop that carries a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs. Coming up on Saturday morning March 5 is the next Bella Vista historic sites driving tour fundraiser. Reservations are required; if full, names will be put on a waiting list for the next tour.

For reservations call Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m., with free admission. Masks are recommended but not required. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Call 479-855-2335 or visit the website at bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available the parking spaces nearest the highway in front of the museum and the former American Legion building next door for individuals who would like to participate in the Citywide garage sale the end of April but don't want to have a garage sale at home. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Dustie for details at 479-381-8546. The rent will be $25 for one space, $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. The sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 (rain dates May 6 and 7), with setup starting at 8 a.m. and shutting down by 5 p.m. Vendor parking will be on the grass north and east of the Settler's Cabin. Contact Dustie now to reserve a space as the spaces were snapped up quickly the last time this event was held at the museum in 2019.

City of Bella Vista

The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event will be planned to proceed as conditions allow. Participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website. An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold. A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1, will be included on the printable list.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

Surrounding Area