Bella Vista Club News

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society announce the 19th Annual Great NWA Model Train Show to be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Benton County Fair Grounds in Bentonville. The show will run from 9 a.m. -- 4 p.m. with an admission fee of $8 for adults and children 12 and under free. There will be $1 off at the door with a donation of non-perishable food items. The proceeds will be donated to local charities. For more information about the show, please email [email protected]

There will not be a meeting in February as preparation for the show will take its place. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma in Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information visit the website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club is hosting a reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, following the concert of Rachel Breen at Northwest Arkansas Community College, White Auditorium-Burns Hall, 1 College Drive, Bentonville. She is the winner of the National Federation of Music Clubs' 2021 Young Artist Competition and concludes the Arkansas Young Artist Tour, in Bentonville. Her concerts on the Arkansas Young Artist Tour were presented at Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas; Texarkana College, Texarkana, Texas; University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas and Little Rock, Arkansas at Trinity United Methodist Church. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will meet Tuesday, March 1. Debra Hall and Don Powers, pianists will present a program of piano duets. They are both musicians at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. All Andante programs are free and open to the public. Andante Music club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs. Visit website at andantemusicclub.org or [email protected] for more information.

Calico Cut-Ups

The next guild meeting for the Calico Cut-Ups is at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-thru clear for loading and unloading. The program is "Return to Learn," a few of our members will present short demos in fabric dying, faux flange binding, wool applique, fidget quilts, and drawstring purses... and another member will give her quilt story. Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee. This fee is applied to membership fee if you choose to join the guild on the same day you visit. Calico Cut-Ups is planning a Country Store April 1 and 2 with all your quilting wants and needs for sale.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main in Bentonville. The meeting will be a round-table discussion so bring the topic or brick wall you would like to discuss. Public is welcome.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The monthly meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners, a volunteer group that works with the county extension office to educate and beautify the local environment, will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 1, at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville. The public is welcome. Executive Board Meetings are also open to the public.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday, March 2, on the Chinquapin Trail. This will be a 3.5 mile loop hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Big Sugar Creek State Park, which is about six miles east of Pineville, Missouri, on Big Sugar Creek Road (county road SEW24). Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas. Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. The next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, featuring a speaker, constellation of the month, and an Astro Fundamentals video. For further information contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

SCAS Kids Virtual Club is busy this month participating in the Citizen Science program through Globe at Night. Since the Kids Club meets during general meetings, Kids Club members attend their own sessions and oversee the SCAS Club Library. If the kids cannot attend the meeting, the parents pick up their packets, the kids do the activities at home and return the packets at the next meeting. Contact [email protected] in advance of the meeting in order to have age-appropriate lessons available. All ages are welcome

Currently Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has one impromptu Star Party group up in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. They meet whenever the weather is clear for some good night viewing. SCAS has two major star parties coming up on March 5, one at Hobbs State Park and another at George Washington Carver Monument Park. More information on those two star parties next week.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. Though the club did not meet in January or February due to the surge in covid cases, it is planning to meet again 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Meetings are held at the Bella Vista Public Library. The meetings include open readings, so bring along a recent poem or prose you have been working on. March's meeting will include a pizza lunch with a $5 donation appreciated. Most meetings host a local artist as a special feature. For more information contact: [email protected] or 608-642-1294.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if unvaccinated or living in the same household with other at-risk persons.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. Fee for the group is only $2 annually and new members are welcome. Those with questions can call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista currently meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There are pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting provides a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia. The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus have been put on hold until further notice due to the current environment with covid and its variants. For more information contact [email protected]

Northwest Veterans Council

The Northwest Veterans Council has announced plans for the wall of honor's first expansion project. A groundbreaking event is being planned and the new wall will be dedicated Memorial Day. Space is still available and names may be purchased from the council's website, VetWallofHonor.org. Donations may also be made at the website.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.