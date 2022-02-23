Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in Northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled over 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need, PCBV is launching a Love Your Neighbor project in February. Those interested in contributing can help assemble household Welcome Kits, donate gently-used furniture or give to help newly arriving families. For more information or to participate, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

Ash Wednesday service will be held at noon on March 2.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran will hold its "Pancake Day" at 10 a.m. Tuesday March 1. Contact the church office at 479-855-1325 if you plan to attend.

There will be two Ash Wednesday services on March 2: 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Bernard's Catholic Church

St. Bernard's Catholic Church will be the scene once again for the annual Lenten Fish Fry to be held this year on Friday, March 4. The Knights of Columbus state this is the 30th anniversary of this annual event. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to contact is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

Additional dates for the event are March 25 and April 8.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Please call ahead at 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

There will be a Community Blood Drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 25. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or 417-227-5006. You may also contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations will be hosted each Wednesday, March 2 through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditation begins at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contact the church office at 479-855-1126 to sign up. Suggested donation is $3 for an individual and $5 for a family.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches and service times.