Residents invited to provide feedback on short-term rentals in Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista's Planning Division is seeking public input on the potential regulation of short-term rentals within the city limits.

A public input session will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place.

Those unable to attend this meeting can send comments via email to Taylor Robertson at [email protected] until close of business Wednesday, March 23.

The city of Bella Vista recognizes the importance of short-term rentals from both an economic development and amenity perspective, but also the benefits of providing basic regulations for them. The Planning Division seeks more information on resident concerns about existing and future short-term rentals in their neighborhoods, as well as ideas and thoughts about a regulatory ordinance.

The input session will be an informal meeting providing the public a chance to ask questions to city staff members and provide comments to aid in the creation of any such ordinance that would be considered by the City Council.

For questions about the meeting, email Robertson or call Community Development at 479-268-4980.