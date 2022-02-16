Vacation Rentals still going strong

The Weekly Vista of Dec. 8, 2021, carried the headline, "CCI to demolish three buildings." One of the three buildings that Cooper Communities, Inc., decided to demolish was the one Vacation Rentals, Inc., occupied beginning in May 1980.

Cooper Communities, Inc., (CCI) started the short-term rental business in 1965 in Village Hall (the former Sunset Hotel building). In 1975, H. O. French, Jr., took over that business using the name HOF CO, and occupied a building that stood where the CVS Pharmacy is today at the corner of Highway 71 and Mercy Way. The focus of the business was on visitors who came in response to CCI's marketing program that provided a short free stay in return for taking a sales tour. Non-resident property owners would sign up to make their house or townhouse available for those visitors.

Through the 1970s, the business remained strong, and by the late 1970's it had grown enough that CCI decided a new building was needed. French worked with Rogers architect Perry Butcher who designed the building so that it was well organized for the housing rental business.

Sadly, H.O. French Jr. was killed in an automobile accident in December 1979, so CCI took over the rentals business again but started looking for another firm to lease it. At the same time, they proceeded with construction on the new building at Town Center.

New ownership agreement

In Feb. 26, 1980, The Weekly Vista reported, "The rental management of (about 100) homes and townhouses in Bella Vista will be acquired by Vacation Rentals, Inc., under a new ownership agreement effective March 1. Announcement of the transaction was made today jointly by Bob Dobbs, on behalf of Vacation Rentals, and George Billingsley, senior vice president of Cooper Communities, Inc. The new management firm, a subsidiary of Midwestern Minerals, Inc. of Rogers, will administer the extensive nightly rental properties in this recreational/retirement community formerly managed by HOF CO ... Vacation Rentals, Inc., is located in the building formerly occupied by HOF CO, but is expected to move into a new office building at the Town Center later this spring."

The new building at Town Center was completed by CCI in May of 1980, and was commonly referred to as the Dobbs Building. It was occupied by Vacation Rentals, Inc., owned by Bob and Karen Dobbs, who had lived in Bella Vista since 1973, and also a new travel agency, Vacation Tour & Travel, Inc., owned jointly by the Dobbs and Richard Perkins of Joplin. The building also had other office space that over the years was used by various departments of CCI and also by Dobbs Pro Realty, and at times leased out to other realtors. Dan Lombard was hired in January of 1981, to be the manager of accounting for Vacation Rentals, Inc. He was a recent graduate of the College of the Ozarks with a business/accounting degree. One of his early projects was to get the business computerized.

TMC: 'One call does it all'

As the number of homes that Vacation Rentals, Inc., managed increased, it became obvious that a full-time maintenance staff was needed. As a result, The Maintenance Company (TMC) was formed in 1983 as a division of Vacation Rentals, Inc., and through the years has played a key role in the overall organization's success. George Holmes was named General Manager in 1985 and remains in that position today. Associates from TMC were on call 24/7 to deal with any complaints that arose no matter what day it was, even holidays. Sometimes calls would come in the middle of the night because someone had toilet problems or had accidently gotten locked out. Their slogan became "One call does it all."

By the 1990's Vacation Rentals, Inc., had about 550 properties to manage on a nightly basis. It was the job of the Vacation Rentals, Inc., associates to match visitors with an available house or townhouse, while making sure all the homes were clean and well maintained. The office was open from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the year except Christmas, so everyone from the front desk to the housekeepers, the associates who washed all the linens in the laundry downstairs and the maintenance workers who kept everything running smoothly, had to stay alert and be able to respond quickly. But, in reminiscing recently about those years, Karen Dobbs said, "When Vacation Rentals began in 1980, most of our guests were customers of Cooper Communities. Bob and I felt fortunate that our company was given the opportunity to greet Cooper's customers and to be responsible for assuring that they received a friendly welcome and could enjoy a clean and well-maintained home. Most of our associates lived in the Village, loved the lifestyle and wanted to work and enjoy the many amenities of the Village in their free time. It was one of the highlights of our lives to be able to work with such a dedicated and hard-working team of outstanding associates."

Every year, usually late August/early September, "Super Saturday" was held with a golf tournament, dinner and a picnic at Blowing Springs to show appreciation to the homeowners, without whom the business would not exist. In The Weekly Vista of May 11, 1988, Bob Dobbs was quoted as saying, "Not only is it most enjoyable for Vacation Rentals and CCI to be able to serve those on the rental program, but it is equally enjoyable to be part of showing hospitality to any non-resident property owner who has fallen in love with Bella Vista."

Focus on short-term rentals

By the late 1990's, CCI had sold most of its lots and was no longer doing the marketing program that provided a free stay in return for taking a sales tour. Vacation Rentals, Inc., then began to pursue other customers who were looking for short-term rentals, such as those coming for family reunions, weddings, holiday get-togethers and the annual arts and crafts festivals. They also provided accommodations for participants in golf tournaments including the annual Phillips Pro-Celebrity Charity Classic, and served customers coming for business retreats. The company also helped people who were moving here by renting a home to them for a few months to try before they decided to buy.

In the late 1990's, the Dobbs decided it was time to begin thinking about retirement for themselves, and they set up a program whereby associates could accrue stock over time based on their years of service, thus essentially selling the company to the associates. The Weekly Vista, in its edition dated October 18, 2017, reported the 37th anniversary of the company and said, "The company is unique in that it is totally employee-owned and its employees are shareholders literally working for themselves and the success of the company through an employee stock ownership program." Karen Dobbs said, "We thought that the people who had done such a good job of serving the customers and building the business deserved to own the company." She and Bob fully retired in 2005.

Lombard, Holmes take the wheel

As the Dobbs retired, they felt totally confident in leaving the employee-owned company to the management of Dan Lombard and George Holmes, both of whom have now been with the company for over 35 years. As general managers, Lombard and Holmes have collaborated on all major decisions and planned together how to best move the company forward successfully. One decision they felt necessary to make was to eliminate the nightly rental business because of a lack of demand. As a result, less building space was needed. Therefore, in October of 2019, Vacation Rentals, Inc., vacated the building at 430 Town Center they had occupied for nearly 40 years, and moved across the parking lot to 407 Town Center.

Vacation Rentals, Inc., began to manage Home Owner Associations, starting with the Highland Park Villas, a CCI-built association in 1999. Over the years, they began to manage other associations as well. In 2021, VRI Property Management was formed as a DBA (doing business as) of Vacation Rentals, Inc., to manage that part of their business. The services they offer include accounting, cleaning, maintenance, administrative and consulting. They continue to manage and offer long-term rentals as well. Over the years they managed the CooperShare developments at the Greens in Bella Vista, Los Lagos in Hot Springs Village, and Tellico Village in eastern Tennessee.

TMC increases service area

The Maintenance Company, a division of Vacation Rentals, Inc., has offices at 414 Pinion Drive, and continues to be managed by Holmes. In 1985, it had three associates; it now has eight full timers, one part timer and many subcontractors. They service not only the properties managed by the vacation rental division but customers all over the four-county region of Northwest Arkansas. They handle repairs and maintenance/remodeling projects such as roofing, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, floor covering and handyman services. Most of the TMC associates are residents of Bella Vista.

Looking back over the years, Karen Dobbs said, "Bob and I shared fond memories of the businesses we started together, and the people we had the pleasure of working with and serving. We never forgot and were grateful to John Cooper, Sr., for his vision and development of an ideal recreational community that provided the opportunity for Vacation Rentals, Inc., and The Maintenance Company to be formed ... and the many associates who made it successful and are continuing to ensure the organization's future success."

• • •

Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum Kathy Paris (on left) and Gloria Aguirre were some of the associates who manned the front desk.



Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum Vacation Rentals associates were ready to greet their guests with the slogan, “We’re here for YOU!”



Photo submitted Laundry associates included (from left) Leona Keene, Mary Stephens, Karen Williams, Carol Baughman and Virginia Mustain.



Photo submitted TMC associates pictured in the mid 1990’s are (back row, from left) Leonard Beason, unidentified, Jeff Koch, LoGene Test, Susie Harrison, Charlotte Quillen, (front) George Holmes, unidentified and George Coon.

