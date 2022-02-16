The Weekly Vista Obituaries for Feb. 16, 2022

Manuel Roger Costa

Manuel Roger Costa, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at his home Feb. 2, 2022.

The son of "Micky" and Matilda Costa, he was born Aug. 6, 1946, in Newport, R.I. Upon graduation from Colt Memorial High School in Bristol, R.I., and then served the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1971. Afterwards he married Anne Marie Seghy and in 1974 he graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn., with three majors. He interned at United Way of Fargo-Moorhead, and then dedicated the next 35 years helping others as Director/CEO of United Way of North Essex, N.J. Retiring in 2009, he moved to Bella Vista. He volunteered at local schools and was a commissioned Stephen Minister.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Anne Marie Costa; two sons, Matthew, Michael (Sarah); four grandchildren; brothers, Paul and Tony; and sister, Helene.

A celebration of life will be held May 25, 2022 at 11 a.m., at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista.

Ernest Walter Grilk

Ernest Walter Grilk, died Feb. 9, 2020 at NW Medical Center, Bentonville, Ark.

He was born in Davenport, Iowa, July 25, 1929, to Ernst and Alma Koster Grilk. He attended Davenport Public Schools, served in the U.S. Navy, then attended Chicago Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago, Ill. He married Gloria Febro, Fort Smith, Ark., July 26, 1953. He established Grilk Interiors (later Grilk Interiors and Fine Arts Gallery) in Iowa, designing both residential and commercial style. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport for 40 years before moving to Bella Vista and joining Highlands United Methodist church, where he sang in the choir, and occasionnally taught a special series of Scripture Lessons. As an amateur cellist he participated in local programs and was a Life member of Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs and also Opera in the Ozarks. He enjoyed photography and woodworking.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Werner.

A graveside service will be at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa at 10 a.m. Feb. 17, 2022. There will be a memorial service at Highlands Church (United Methodist) in Bella Vista at 10:30 a.m. March 19, 2022.

Mary Lynch

Mary Lynch of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 29, 2022.

She was born in Champaign-Urbana, Ill., June 5, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her father Carl B. Fox and mother Rebecca A. Fox.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Lynch; her only child, Antonette Gant of Champaign, Ill., and her two grandsons.

Doris "Suzanne" Moore

Doris "Suzanne" Moore was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Mt. Cory, Ohio to Lois and Virgil Woolley. She passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2022.

She married Willard Moore Nov. 2, 1952. For over 20 years, they farmed, and then she was employed in an emergency room hospital in Ohio until retirement. They moved to Bella Vista and she volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and Mother to Mother Ministries. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Moore of San Antonio, Texas, Julie Hines of Denton, Texas, Mary Moore of Bella Vista, Ark., and one grandson.

No services are planned.

