Teaching: Great responsibility, greater reward

"Teaching is a beautiful job as it allows you to see the growth day by day of people entrusted to your care. It is a great responsibility." – Pope Francis

The night before school begins each August, I read the poem "Star Polisher" by Leah Becks as a reminder of the significance of my role in each student's life. The poem says, "it is my job to take them in whatever shape they come, shine and buff them then send them out to take their place as a bright ... beacon."

Teaching is the little moments of laughter when a student tells a story; it's a collective class celebration when a struggling student is able to read a multisyllable word; it's a consoling hug when a student loses a loved one; it's providing a pair of socks to a student who doesn't have any; it's a breath of fresh air when a student walks into my classroom knowing he or she is safe for the day; it's holding back tears when a student says "I'm moving"; it's a sense of excitement when a student grows from "close" to "on grade" level after weeks of hard work; and it's the most rewarding profession!

We are given 178 school days each year to impact students' social, emotional and academic well-being. Parents and guardians trust us to guide their precious stars and we should view this time as a gift to grow our hearts and minds collectively. I love teaching for the opportunity to make an impact on each student who walks through my door. I love being their safe place and cultivating their love of learning. I love being able to celebrate daily educational victories. I love teaching.

• • •

Elizabeth-Ann "Liz" Lee is a native of Bryant, but has resided in Northwest Arkansas for the past 10 years. Currently, she is an Elementary Resource Teacher at Lowell Elementary in Rogers, teaching special education students in kindergarten-fifth grade. Liz is a 2021-2022 Arkansas State Teachers Association (ASTA) Advocacy Fellow.