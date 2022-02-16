Susan Blackwood chosen February 2022 featured artist

The Bella Vista Arts Council is pleased to announce painter Susan Blackwood as the February 2022 featured artist.

Blackwood will be honored at a public reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Club Room at the Bella Vista Country Club located at 98 Clubhouse Dr.

Starting with crayons on the wall, Blackwood has been an artist her entire life. She claims her favorite medium is the medium in her hand at that moment.

"Art fulfills my passion to express myself visually. I paint everything. My favorite subjects are the ones right in front of me, in life and in my photos," she said. "My greatest desire is to capture this glorious life, so full of quiet, beautiful moments, and transform them into lasting visual-words of emotion universally reaching the heart."

Blackwood began using watercolor in 1967 and painted and exhibited her work professionally for 32 years before venturing into the world of oil paint in 2003. Since then, she has continued both in realistic styles and contemporary expressions.

Her work has been exhibited in many galleries, museums, national and international exhibitions, winning numerous awards and featured in articles, art books and on covers of national art magazines. In 2010, Blackwood won Best of Show at the National American Women Artists Exhibition.

She loves to teach and has been teaching artists all over the country and the world since 1975. Now, her classes reach the world through weekly Zoom classes online and many teaching videos. She has been the featured demonstrating artist 2015 & 2016 for Plein Air Convention and Expo (PACE) and on international broadcasts: Eric Rhodes Live; and Oil Painters of America.

Over 70 of her paintings have been reproduced by several companies and sold all over the U.S., Canada, Europe, England and Australia as limited-edition prints and giclées.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. Board members are Demara Titzer (president) and Shelli Kerr, with one board vacancy. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased and recognized for their achievements.

A committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista. Events will be held in a location around the city. Submit nominations via email to [email protected]