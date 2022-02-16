Shiloh Museum presents Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country

It's the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River's national status, and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is observing it with the photo exhibit, Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country, which celebrates the work of those who were inspired by the scenic Arkansas Ozarks waterway.

The exhibit, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022, showcases the beauty of the Buffalo National River through Ken Smith's photographs and artifacts from his The Buffalo River Country book by Ken Smith, a survey and exploration of the Buffalo River watershed in the 1960s. Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country features 24 photos, 22 of which are Smith's.

Smith's 1967 book, The Buffalo River Country, has been a coffee table staple for many through the years. Published by The Ozark Society, the book featured his photographs, maps and travel narratives that aided the society's mission to get national river status for the Buffalo. In 1972, U.S. Congress designated the Buffalo the country's first national river after decades of conflict between environmentalists, who advocated keeping the river in its free-flowing state, and those advocating its damming for hydroelectric power and flood control. The Ozark Society has published a 2022 commemorative reissue of the book in honor of the national river's 50th anniversary.

Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country also includes a 12-minute video of Smith as well as displays featuring Smith's personal items, such as his Leica camera, his Olympia portable typewriter, pen and ink illustrations, and tools he used for building trails for the Buffalo National River in 1985.

The Shiloh Museum will offer related events throughout the year in celebration of the river's 50th anniversary, which has been organized by the University of Arkansas Humanities Center and University of Arkansas Libraries.

Stay tuned for other announcements. The Shiloh Museum has more exhibits and events planned this year.

Current Special Exhibits

Through April 26, 2022: Seen Through Her Wardrobe, which is an exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897-1980).

It Pays to Plan Ahead

To see what's happening at the museum beyond the events listed in this eNews, visit our website calendar of events.

Become Part of Our Family

A Shiloh Museum Association membership helps support our work to document and tell the story of the Arkansas Ozarks through exhibits and programs for people of all ages.

Come See Us

The Shiloh Museum is located in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. The address is 118 w. Johnson Ave. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 479-750-8165 or visit the museum's website at shilohmuseum.org.