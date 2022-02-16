RELIGION: The Storyteller's Creed

If you have ever thought about writing a novel or telling a story, Robert Fulghum, who has written many books, suggest that you keep this creed close by as you write:

I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge.

That myth is more potent than history.

That dreams are more powerful than facts.

That hope always triumphs over experience.

That laughter is the only cure for grief.

And I believe that love is stronger than death.

He calls that The Storyteller's Creed. I think he is right on all counts because life, real life, is not about knowledge, history, facts, grief, and death; rather life is about imagination, dreams, hope, laughter, and love. When we hear good stories those are the things that inspire us, move and motivate us.

Now you might say to me, "Now preacher, life most certainly is about grief and death. The world is full of it." Yes it is! But they do not have the final word. Grief and death are not the end of the chapter. You see, there is a people whose attitude is not changed by its poverty. There is a nation whose hunger does not drive it to despair. There is a bride whose tears do not cause her to lose hope. There is a church which is persecuted but shall persevere.

One day this great people called the Church of God will leap for joy because its reward will be great in heaven!

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.