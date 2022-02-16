Planning commission approves two subdivision proposals

The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved two preliminary plats for proposed subdivisions during its regular session held Monday night at the District Court Building.

Both proposals were submitted by Anderson Engineering.

The first approved plat is located in north-central Bella Vista along Gordon Hollow Dr. at Scotsdale Drive. The applicant's proposal calls for developing the land into a 14-lot subdivision by making use of the existing street for individual lot driveways.

The second plat lies east of Hwy. 340 (W. Lancashire) and south-southeast of Buckstone Dr. This plan would result in a five-lot subdivision by making use of the existing Buckstone Dr. for individual lot driveways.

Both proposals passed by unanimous votes. But a long discussion preceded the first vote regarding the projected increase of driveways on a street that carries a high traffic volume.

The commission then passed a waiver request and lot split proposal requested by Sharon Burnett for a parcel located within the city's planning area and subdivision jurisdiction near Bethnal Road.

Burnett's proposal was to split the parent parcel into three lots, all of which would be over the .32-acre requirement. However, to achieve this request, a waiver was needed for the street frontage requirement of Bethnal Road, a waiver that says no lot shall be four times long as it is wide. This lot split and waiver created three new lots, two at 6.9 acres and one at 4.2. All three have street frontage to a collector street (Bethnal Rd.).

The commission then entertained a similar waiver/lot split request, this one from Satterfield Land Surveyors, for a parcel located within the southwest corner of the city limits along Kirkwall Drive near Copinsay, and adjacent to the Gravette city limits.

The proposal requested a split of the parent parcel into two lots. However, to achieve this request, the commission would have to grant a request waiving the requirement that no lot shall be four times long as it is wide pertaining to the parcel's street frontage on Kirkwall Dr.

The approved split and waiver created two new lots: one at 4.52 (Lot 1) and another at 5.5 (Lot 2) acres. Lot 1 is associated with a proposed house and permitted septic system while Lot 2 has an existing house with septic system.

The commission then approved a waiver request by Wayne Hull of Iron Gate Investments. The request was to waive code with two waivers in order for Hull to build a 10-foot-tall retaining wall to stabilize the back yard of the new house on 9 Atkin Lane.

Current code requires that a retaining wall stays 15 feet from the house and 10 feet from any point of the leach field of a septic system. Hull was asking that the wall be allowed to be approximately five feet away from the structure. The proposal stated that the wall is necessary to mitigate the slope requirement away from the house for a septic system designed for a three bedroom home that was already built.

Also included was a request that a variance be allowed for a change in the septic setback from a structure. The septic design is now drawn to be 10 feet from the foundation. In placing the wall five feet from the back and side of home the distance would then be at five feet instead of the 10 feet required.

The first waiver was approved, but not the second.

The commission then voted to amend a portion of its rules of order currently listed for it meeting procedures.

The changes state that consistent with the requirements of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act "any meeting of the Planning Commission may be conducted via video conferencing technology," such as Z00m or Go To Meeting, etc., and that whatever type of video conferencing technology used "shall permit audience viewing and participation to the fullest extent permitted at in-person meetings."

Should the Planning Commission decide to conduct any of its meetings via video conferencing technology, that decision would have to be made by the chairman, in consultation with the mayor of the city of Bella Vista, and only when usage of video conferencing technology "is necessary to preserve the public peace, health, or safety."