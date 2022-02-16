Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Lilith is a 10-month-old dilute tortie domestic short-haired female cat currently residing at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. She is a very nice cat who is up to date on her vaccinations and will be spayed and microchipped before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Lilith's adoption fee is is $45. For more information on beautiful Lilith, or any of the other furry residents of the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

