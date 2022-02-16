OPINION: State rebounding from covid days is not so easy

The impending fiscal session of the Arkansas Legislature is in full swing as this column comes to your newspaper page.

Shaking the effects of the last two years of being mired in covid and all the effects of that pandemic on our state, its economy, people and medical system is "not that easy" to shake off and restart our state.

The federal monies have helped and will continue to help the ailing economic recovery. But help from Washington can only do so much at the time and is never a constant flow of cash to run the real day-to-day businesses of Arkansas.

Prior to the fiscal session actually kicking off at noon on Monday, some old nagging hot-button social issues were left over from the final days of the 93rd General Assembly.

But somehow, surely, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the cooler heads of the General Assembly must simply correct and kickstart some of the state's economy still lagging from the pandemic.

There is, according to all types of economic forecasters -- like Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas' flagship campus in Fayetteville -- a lot to get done to restart Arkansas' economy.

While Jebaraj is a constant on the TV news shows and a valued forecaster of the economic engine of Arkansas, he seems not so excited about the state's fiscal session or the state's ability to come out of this covid recession quickly.

Many have predicted that Arkansas' tourism economy -- strong in this time of working from home and lockdowns out of the traditional office setting -- has seen some grand numbers.

"We're seeing kayaking, biking and those types of activities really pick up. We've seen a lot more investments in restaurants and bars in downtown areas, not just in Northwest Arkansas, not just in central Arkansas, but across small cities, Blytheville and El Dorado, for example, across Arkansas," Jabarja said in a recent interview.

Gov. Hutchinson also has praised the low state unemployment of 3 percent, but many in the service industry -- restaurants, hotels, motels and other tourist related industry -- still cannot find adequate employees to fill front-line positions.

Tourism sector employment was 97,800 in January 2010 and rose 22.8%, or 24,700 jobs, to the employment of 122,500 in January 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Arkansas' 2% tourism tax revenue was $11.49 million in 2010 and rose every year to a record $17.6 million in 2019.

But government-mandated shutdowns that began in March 2020, and fear among the public to be in public, closed many doors -- some, unfortunately, permanently.

The 2% tax revenue dropped to $13.61 million in 2020.

Also, tourism job numbers haven't fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Another hit to the Arkansas economy has been felt at the state's three largest airports. Enplanements at Arkansas' three largest commercial airports -- Clinton National in Little Rock, Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) and the Fort Smith Regional Airport -- began to recover in 2021 but are still well below pre-pandemic traffic.

In Little Rock, Clinton National reported 850,422 enplanements in 2021, well above the 490,544 in 2020, but below the 1.124 million in 2019.

Here at home, XNA had 621,942 enplanements in 2021, much better than the 360,133 in 2020 but below the record 922,533 in 2019.

Down at Fort Smith, enplanements in 2021 totaled 45,218, up 22.8% compared with 2020 but 50.8% below the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The jobs and the hotel visits will return, as will the previous pace of growth when the pandemic ends or significantly subsides, Jebaraj predicts.

"Leisure and hospitality is still the bright spot for the economy in Arkansas," he said. "It just is going to have to wait until the pandemic is over. But, you know, I think people are trying to continue to do the best they can, even during the pandemic."

So here our legislators are in a fiscal session with little actual hope for real legislation aiding the small, struggling, mom and pop businesses of our state.

Filing for legislative districts begins at noon on Feb. 22 and ends March 1 at noon.

• • •

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.