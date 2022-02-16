Museum featuring temporary Fite exhibit

A temporary exhibit about author Gilbert Fite, Ph.D, is on display at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Fite lived from 1918-2010, residing in Bella Vista from 1986-2004. He was a graduate of the University of South Dakota, earning his Ph.D in 1945 from the University of Missouri.

According to the display, he "authored 10 books, co-authored seven more, edited three more, wrote chapters in 13 more (and) published over 50 scholarly articles."

"He was pretty prolific," said Xyta Lucas, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society.

Fite taught 43 years in higher education at the University of Oklahoma; University of Jadapur in Calcutta, India; Eastern Illinois University; University of Georgia and the University of Arkansas. Thirty-five graduate students completed their Ph.Ds under his supervision, the display said.

Lucas said Fite was best known in Bella Vista for writing his book From Vision to Reality: The History of Bella Vista Village 1915-1993. He served as president of the historical society and chair of the POA board, she said. His wife, June, was also an active volunteer with the historical society.

Their home was on Fite Circle, off Cooper Road, Lucas said. Fite Circle is named after the couple.

Lucas noted Fite was against Bella Vista becoming an incorporated city, which it did in 2007, and he was chairman of the group opposing incorporation. He and his wife moved to Florida in 2004.

Fite was born in Ohio and moved to South Dakota as a child, where he met his wife. In 1990 he was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of fame for being "a widely published author whose writings have added greatly to the history of South Dakota and the American West," said the entry from the South Dakota Hall of Fame on display at the museum.

Some of Fite's books are on display, including Mount Rushmore; Cotton Fields No More: Southern Agriculture 1865-1980; George N. Peek and the Fight for Farm Parity; and Beyond the Fence Rows: A History of Farmland Industries, Inc. 1929-1978.

Fite and his wife had two sons, Jim and Jack.

At the time of his death, Fite was working on a book about the history of his family and his wife's family, the Goodwin family.

The temporary exhibit will be on display for a few more weeks.