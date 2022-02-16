Mid-February Library News

February 2022

The Bella Vista Public Library is once again open to in-person traffic during regular operation hours. The library's hours are:

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tech Time

Each month, you are invited to learn more about library services accessible with a library card. This month's Tech Time will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the BVPL Community Room.

February's Tech Time features Hoopla, the free app that connects to a library card. Hoopla allows users to download TV shows, movies, e-books, audiobooks, music and more!

Family Storytime

Families with children ages 6-8 are invited to a weekly storytime at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Family Storytime is for children to gather for age-appropriate stories, crafts and activities.

Pre-School Storytime

Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-4 and meets at the Bella Vista Public Library at 10 a.m. every Friday. Join Ms. Ellen for stories, songs and crafts all about this week's theme.

True Crime Club

Get together with the True Crime Club for a chill hangout where the club will chit chat about all things true crime. The starter topic will be Father Joseph Maskell and the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik in addition to other crimes. True Crime Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the BVPL Community Room. Join the Facebook group (BVPL True Crime Club) for the latest news.

Meeting Rooms

The two meeting rooms inside the library are availabe to be reserved. In order to reserve a room, applicants must have: a library card in good standing, a completed room use application and a signed copy of the room use policies. Please call the library at 479-855-1753 for more information.

Help Expand the Parking Lot

Help expand the library's parking lot. With the beautiful new addition at the Bella Vista Public Library, there will soon be a need for a larger parking lot. To donate to this project, please mail contributions to the Bella Vista Library Foundation at 11 Dickens Place Bella Vista, AR 72714. Donations should be clearly designated for the parking lot expansion.

For a complete list of all library programs and activities, please visit the calendar page on bvpl.org.