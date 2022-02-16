Family fishing fun

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s lured the Powell family out Thursday, Feb. 10, to wet a hook at the Lake Ann dock. Ben Powell (right), was joined by his wife, Erin (middle), and daughter, Hailey, on the dock while young son Kaden was happier playing on the bank than having his photo taken.

