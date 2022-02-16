The Weekly Vista
Family fishing fun

by Bennett Horne | February 16, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s lured the Powell family out Thursday, Feb. 10, to wet a hook at the Lake Ann dock. Ben Powell (right), was joined by his wife, Erin (middle), and daughter, Hailey, on the dock while young son Kaden was happier playing on the bank than having his photo taken.

Print Headline: Family fishing fun

