Fairway Notes

Golf Associations

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 18-Hole Golf Group is getting geared up for the 2022 season and is looking for new members to join the fun. The group is currently accepting new and renewal memberships. Enjoy meeting new friends and reconnecting with old. Applications can be found the group's website at bvwgc.com. For more information contact Ronnie Nelson at [email protected] or call 760-445-1035.

Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four-Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2022 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5+4-Hole golf offers it all – fun, fellowship and exercise. The group usually plays at Brittany Golf Course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few other dates. Play is every Monday in the months of April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) No handicaps are used. Play starts in April, weather permitting, at Brittany Golf Course. Those interested in participating can sign up at the golf course once play starts in April or email Nona Storck at [email protected] Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association.

Women's 9-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf League is always looking for new members. League members play nine holes of golf on Mondays and visit all the courses. Those looking for a fun, low stress nine-hole league with friendly members of all abilities should please check out the website at http://www.bv9wga.com.

For more information call either President Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 or Membership Chairwoman Jane Long at 479-586-1898. The membership application is on the website.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes 9-Hole Men's Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2022 Spring/Summer season. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All of the weekly events are handicapped and play if usually a Texas Scramble. Players of all skill levels are welcome. There is no fee to join but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. This is a fun group and new friends will be made for those who join. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected] for more information.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2022 golf season. Play is April through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring and fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website and the association website at: https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode, president, at 479-899-7856