Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Feb. 8 were: North-South -- Pauline Longstaff and Raymond Lynch; East-West -- Ruth Ann Vavrinek and Valerie Watson

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Feb. 8 were: Mabel Ashline, Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. No prior experience is necessary. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Feb. 8 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Marie Ryan.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Feb. 8 were: first -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 26 were: first, Sheri Bone; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Feb. 10 were: first, Deanna Smith; second, Cornelia Flemming; third, John Young.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Feb. 5 were: Blue Team (won 2-0) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Red Team -- Marie Ryan, Art Hamilton, Laura Wiersema, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk.

This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.

•••

Email scores to [email protected]