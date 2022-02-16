BVCC collar project to start Feb. 21

The project to refurbish the collars of all the greens on the Bella Vista Country Club golf course has a new start date after covid-related issues forced a delay earlier this month.

The new start date is Monday, Feb. 21.

"The contractor had covid issues and now he's a week behind another project," reported Keith Ihms, the director of golf maintenance for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. "But he's assured me he has extra people if we need them to push toward the end, to be sure we get done in time to meet our early May opening."

Ihms' update came during the monthly meeting of the POA's Golf Joint Advisory Committee held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the BVCC Boardroom.

Ihms said tee times were opened back up in the meantime, allowing golfers another week of playing time on the course before it closed.

The capital project, approved by the POA's Board of Directors, will involve "removing all the old collar turf, adjusting grade to ensure water can exit the green surface after rain events and the re-establishment of a new Bermuda grass variety," according to Ihms' report.

The new Bermuda variety is call Tahoma 31. Ihms said it is proven to be a better playing surface and is more tolerant to cold weather than the existing collar turf.

"We'll close and strip everything down, get all the dirt work graded out and get it back like it needs to be, and then everything that's been graded or disrupted will get new sod," Ihms said. "The reason we're doing it is because over the years those collars have developed a hump, which holds water on the greens, and it damages the bent grass and impacts play. It's been 20 years since anything's been done here and the stuff around the greens is not very good."

Front approaches to the greens will also be upgraded. The project will also include collar improvements to the practice green at Tanyard Creek Practice Center.

The work will be done by the same Dallas company -- Fleetwood Services -- used for the recent bunker renovation projects at BVCC and Dogwood golf course.

"If weather cooperates, we will open around the first week of May," Ihms said. "It will be playable when we open but fine tuning such as filling seams, top dressing and rolling, will be done for the remainder of the growing season to completely level areas."

Ihms said a goal of half an inch is what officials would like for the final height cut.

"That probably won't be achieved until next year," he said. "I expect we could get the height down to around .650 by end of August and then grow back up to .750 going into winter to help protect the new turf during its first winter."

Ihms said project updates will be sent out through the POA's eblast correspondence. A letter detailing the project will also go out with water bills.