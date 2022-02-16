Bella Vista's citywide garage returns for 2022

Bella Vista's Citywide Garage Sale is set to return this spring. Dust off stuff to sell and let the city advertise those items for you!

The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with rain dates of May 6 and 7.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event will be planned to proceed as conditions allow. Participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website.

An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. Participants wishing to submit their address or plan their shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold.

A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1, will be included on the printable list.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

Follow the city's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more information on this event.