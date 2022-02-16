Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Jan. 10

11:47 a.m. Police received a report on Sherman Drive that someone's car was keyed.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

7:18 p.m. Police received a report at Glasgow Dog Park that someone's purse was stolen out of a parked vehicle at the dog park.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

9:37 p.m. Police arrested David John Dipasquale, 55, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Highway 71 North and Riordan.

Thursday, Jan. 13

7:51 p.m. Police arrested Cody Winn, 43, in connection with a felony warrant and in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Kevin Hackett, 53, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Spennymoor Drive and Highway 340.

Friday, Jan. 14

11:45 a.m. Police received a report on Huskins Circle that someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse and wallet and used the credit cards.

Saturday, Jan. 15

11:50 a.m. Police arrested Taylor Witten, 19, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor during a traffic stop on Forest Hills Boulevard.

Sunday, Jan. 16

11:57 a.m. Police received a report at Kirkaldy Drive and Queensferry Drive that someone heard three shots fired down in the ravine.

Monday, Jan. 17

2:27 p.m. Police received a report on Highway 340 that a four-door sedan passed a stopped school bus.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

10:32 a.m. Police received a report on Watson Drive that two dogs were running loose on the road.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

6:13 p.m. Police received a report on Cranfield Drive of a very aggressive dog. The reporting person said they had to get between it and their own dog.

Thursday, Jan. 20

5:22 p.m. Police arrested Gregory Alan May, 57, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at McKenzie Drive and Scotsdale.

Friday, Jan. 21

8:14 a.m. Police received a report on Bedford Lane that someone found a puppy and put it in their garage for warmth. They asked for animal control to come pick it up and take it to the shelter.

Saturday, Jan. 22

2:30 a.m. Police received a report on Mayfair Drive that someone was banging on a person's door or window. The resident got up and turned the lights on, and they believed someone was downstairs trying to get in. Police responded and were unable to locate anyone.

Sunday, Jan. 23

11:17 a.m. Police received a report at Harps that a man was harassing elderly ladies for money in the parking lot.

Monday, Jan. 24

2:20 p.m. Police received a report that a suspicious man identified himself as someone with voter registration and asked for personal information. Police spoke with the subject and learned he was with a nonprofit group registering people to vote.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Police received a report on Taransay Drive and Taransay Circle that calves were out on the road.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

8:34 p.m. Police received a report on Boyce Drive that someone turned on their back porch light and a man was standing there dressed all in black. He ran away when the light was turned on. Police assigned extra patrol to the area.

Thursday, Jan. 27

11:03 a.m. Police received a report on Duvall Lane that someone had apparently broken into a vacant house because the storm door was open, and it had not been an hour prior. Police responded and discovered it was a shed door that had been blown open because it was not secured. There was no evidence of things moved inside and there were spider webs showing no entry or exit.

Friday, Jan. 28

4:44 p.m. Police received a report on Stratfield Lane that someone had left trash on the lot where a home was being built.

Saturday, Jan. 29

11:47 a.m. Police received a report on Hanover and Bear Hollow about a possible homeless camp in the area. Police responded and discovered there were local students making a film for school.

Sunday, Jan. 30

1:24 a.m. Police received a report on Dogwood Drive that three cars were parked in someone's driveway and the drivers walked to another house. Another car parked at the time of the call. Police made contact and the drivers moved their vehicles.

Monday, Jan. 31

11:20 a.m. Police received a report on Dunstable Drive that someone found a suspicious package left unattended nearby. They had pulled it out of a ravine. Police responded and found the address on the package and delivered it to its rightful owner, who reported it was taken around Christmas time.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

1:47 p.m. Police arrested Lauren B. Muckenfuss, 40, in connection with driving while intoxicated, during a traffic stop at Riordon and Kenton.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

2:03 p.m. Police received a report on Annette Lane that someone was scammed through Venmo.

Thursday, Feb. 3

11:05 a.m. Police received a report on Woore Lane that someone experienced fraud on their credit card.

Friday, Feb. 4

10:49 a.m. Police received a report on Bosworth Circle that someone's dog was stolen.

Saturday, Feb. 5

11:18 p.m. Police arrested Toya Meko Duran, 43, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Highway 71 North and Mercy Way.

Sunday, Feb. 6

3:46 p.m. Police received a report at Tanyard Creek Nature Trail Pavilion that there were used syringes along the paved trail.

Monday, Feb. 7

12:20 a.m. Police received a report on Carter Circle that a door in someone's downstairs had slammed shut and they were home alone. Police responded and found no evidence of a break in.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

10:52 a.m. Police arrested Jared Dean Root, 31, in connection with a warrant out of Bentonville Police Department, during a traffic stop at Highway 340 and Tanyard.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

9:49 p.m. Police received a report on Queensferry that a dog attacked and injured a neighbor's cat.

Thursday, Feb. 10

3:42 p.m. Police received a report on Sandhurst Drive that a neighbor's dog was out again running loose and getting into people's trash.

Friday, Feb. 11

11:10 a.m. Police received a report on Pennine Lane that a construction crew building a house on the street had its music up too loud. Police responded and the music was not loud, and the crew said they would turn it down.

Saturday, Feb. 12

5:58 p.m. Police received a report on Rogan Circle that a gray Honda Civic was following the reporting person. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Sunday, Feb. 13

11:32 a.m. Police received a report on Rochdale Drive that someone's fence was knocked down during the night and they did not know if it was an accident or vandalism.