Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

NWA Historic Foods Tasting

Tastings of native foods, some made into low sugar jams and jellies, will be featured at the NWA Historic Foods Tasting event to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 and Kingsland).

Fruits will include pawpaws, maypops, persimmons and wild blackberries. Attendees also will have the chance to taste historic recipes from old Bella Vista. The event is free and open to everyone.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum has added several merchandise items to its gift shop including new jigsaw puzzles and postcards featuring different Bella Vista scenes. Colorful homemade potholders are also now available, and the locally produced honey from Benton County hives continues to be very popular. All gift shop revenue goes toward museum operating costs.

Coming up on Saturday, March 5, is the next Bella Vista historic sites driving tour fundraiser. There are a few openings left. For reservations call Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m., with free admission. Masks are required. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. the phone number is 479-855-2335 and the website is bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for President's Day.

The city-wide garage sale is planned for April 29-30. See article this week.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Board of Directors Election Candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward.

The election process begins with a Meet the Candidates event to be held at Riordan Hall 6 p.m., March 16.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Member Survey and Focus Group results are in and have been compiled from the 2021 Member Survey and Focus Groups. In an effort to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan, the Board of Directors launched the survey and focus groups in order to determine the directionality and funding of POA projects over the next five years. Below is a link which will take you to the results.

https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/board-of-directors/survey-focus-group-info/

This link brings up a page with four separate PDF's: 2021 Survey Comments; 2021 Survey Stats; Community Feedback 2021 Report; and Focus Group Question Feedback.