Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Men's Fellowship would like to thank everyone who stopped by the Community Blood Source of Missouri Bloodmobile to give blood on Jan. 31.

PCBV member John Jaeger led a clothing drive for the people of Louisville and Superior, Colorado who lost their homes and possessions in the recent fires there. John and his neighbor delivered the truck- and trailer-load of gently-used clothing on Feb. 8.

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled over 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need, PCBV is launching a Love Your Neighbor project in February. How can people contribute? Help assemble household Welcome Kits. Donate gently used furniture. Give to help newly arriving families. For more information or to participate, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Due to the continued upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. The service can be watched live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

United Lutheran Church – Bella Vista

Everyone is invited to a special event sponsored by the W-ELCA group at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the church. Micah's House of NWA will present to the community its program that serves a home and community for young men without a support system. Micah's House provides a place for these young men to find hope, healing, identity, and a place to belong. All are welcome to attend to hear more about this program.

Regular worship service is on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with coffee/social fellowship both before and after worship. Both Youth Christian Education and Adult Education classes are held following the service and all are welcome. The Sunday morning worship service may be watched on Facebook Live or on Sunday afternoons after 3 p.m. it will be posted on the ULC website at www.unitedlutheranbv.org.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations will be hosted each Wednesday, March 2 through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditation begins at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contact the church office to sign up. Suggested donation - $3/person, $5/family.

Bible study opportunities include Adult Bible Fellowship, 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday; and Men's Bible Fellowship, 8-9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Community Life Groups are held at various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Contact the church by phone at 479-855-1126 or e-mail [email protected] Those interested can also visit the website. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Please call ahead at 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

There will be a Community Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 25. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or 417-227-5006. You may also contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m.; Sunday School at 9 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer & Praise service at 6:30 p.m. Children and Youth Ministry offers P3 (Praise, Prayer & Play) for Village Kids (PreK-6th) and visitors during church activities.

There are many bible study opportunities, Life Groups, Discipleship Groups, Discovery Bible Groups and more with various meeting times and locations within the community.

Phone 479-876-5764 or visit the website at https://vbcbv.org/; send an email to the office at [email protected] or to Pastor Al Frank's email at [email protected] The VBC address is 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Sunday School begins at 9 a.m., fellowship time at 10 a.m. with the church service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

The office phone number is 479-855-2800 and the web address is highlandchristianbv.org. The recorded version of the Sunday worship services are available online at the web page.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the Traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the Blended worship. Sunday School for all age children and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m. Visit the website at www.bvlutheran.com. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Choir rehearsals are on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church believes that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.