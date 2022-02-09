Weekly Vista Obituaries for February 9, 2022

Diane M. (Druggish) Balthazor

Diane M. (Druggish) Balthazor, 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, with her children by her side.

She was born June 24, 1941, in Fond du Lac, Wisc., to Ralph and Mae (Tynan) Druggish. She graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy. On Oct. 21, 1961, she married Roger Balthazor at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. She attended the Fox Valley Community College in Appleton, and she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager until she and her husband retired in 1997. They moved to Bella Vista in 1998, where they volunteered at the Walton Arts Center, delivered Meals on Wheels and participated in the neighborhood crime watch. She enjoyed playing mah jongg and bridge, golfing and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Thomas; her in-laws, Francis and Mary Balthazor; and her brothers-in-law, Gary Balthazor and David Cratchy.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ken) Sadorf; her son, Steven (Tracy) Balthazor; three grandchildren; her sister, Carol Cratchy; and her sister-in-law, Eileen Druggish.

Services will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista on Feb. 11, 2022, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be held immediately after at the church columbarium.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Betty Madsen

Betty Madsen died Feb. 1, 2022.

She was born as Elizabeth LaVonne Sorkness April 6, 1933, on a family farm in central Minnesota. She attended a country school and later the Henning Public School. She moved to Minneapolis to attend nurses training school at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital. She married Ron Madsen June 1, 1957, and moved to Spring Park, Minn. As their family grew, they eventually bought and remodeled a small hobby farm west of Minneapolis. She enjoyed the space to garden and to raise kids away from a busy neighborhood. She was the secretary for Madsen Plumbing and Heating for many years. She enjoyed the history and natural beauty of traveling the United States. She moved to Bella Vista in November of 1998.

A memorial service was held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Bella Vista Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Franklin D. "Joe" Marks

Franklin D. "Joe" Marks, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at a local skilled care center.

He was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Coahoma County, Miss., to Irene E. Hogue and Robert L. Marks. In younger years he enjoyed baseball and played some semi-pro ball for the Pine Bluff Judges. He married Linda Bynum on July 8, 1956. In the late 60's, he partnered with two brothers in a real estate development company called Marks Land Company, located in Pine Bluff. He served several years as County Clerk for Jefferson County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1975. He and his brothers developed Gaither Mountain Estates in Harrison, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and his four brothers.

Survivors are his wife Linda Marks; two sons, Mark Marks (Cheri) of Fayetteville, Lance Marks (Stephanie) of Harrison; two daughters, Autumn Marks of Bella Vista, Jennifer Churchill (Brent) of Mississippi; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Janet "Jan" Louise Miller

Janet "Jan" Louise Miller, 95, of Salina, Kansas (formerly of Bella Vista, AR) passed away on January 28, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. The daughter of Fred and Helen (Morganfield) Anderson, Jan was born in Lyons, KS on December 28, 1926. On February 10, 1946, Jan was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, John Miller, in Lyons.

After making numerous weekend golfing trips to Bella Vista through the years, Jan and John built a new home in 1986, and made numerous friends at Bella Vista Community Church. She volunteered and worked at the church and was a proud member of the Stephen Ministry. Playing golf, playing bridge, and entertaining family and friends remained some of her very favorite things to do.

Jan and John lived in Bella Vista until moving to Salina, Kansas in 2012 to be closer to family. They were residents of Salina Presbyterian Manor for eight years, with the last few years spent in healthcare.

Jan lost her beloved husband of almost 76 years on January 16, 2022. They were one of those couples that one couldn't imagine life without the other. She is survived by their two children, Susan Grosser (Craig), of Salina, KS; and Gregg Miller (Pam), of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Ryan Crist (Kristin), of Abilene, KS; Adam Crist (Brandy), of Lincoln, NE; Erin Bryant (Matt), of Omaha, NE; Jami Grosser (Shelbi Long), of Sonoma, CA; Hayley Grosser, of Wichita, KS; Lyndi Cox (Vincent) of Topeka, KS; Lance Miller (Hollie), of Wichita, KS; great grandchildren Olivia and Ava Crist; Connor Crist; Emily, Megan, and Tanner Bryant; Lauren and Keaton Cox; Emree and Gracyn Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sister.

Cremation was chosen and a reception for family and friends will be held in the spring.

The family would like to give special recognition to the wonderful, compassionate care Jan received from the staff at Salina Presbyterian Manor and Kindred Hospice. These amazing people loved and cared for her and our family, as we said goodbye to both parents in a very short period of time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Salina Presbyterian Manor Employee Fund, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS 67401. Please designate "Employee Fund."

PAID OBITUARY

BALTHAZOR



MADSEN

