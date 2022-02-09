Weather History

Monday, Jan. 31

Hi: 66 Lo: 27

Precip: none

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Hi: 63 Lo: 43

Precip: none

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Hi: 41 Lo: 19

Precip: 0.18 inches

Thursday, Feb. 3

Hi: 18 Lo: 14

Precip: 0.31 inches

Friday, Feb. 4

Hi: 29 Lo: 13

Precip: 0.03 inches

Saturday, Feb. 5

Hi: 40 Lo: 8

Precip: none

Sunday, Feb. 6

Hi: 45 Lo: 20

Precip: none

Editor Note: On Friday, Feb. 4 snow totals from the National Weather Service in Tulsa showed 10.5 inches in Bella Vista.

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2022: 1.03 inches

