Weather History

Monday, Jan. 31
Hi: 66 Lo: 27
Precip: none
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Hi: 63 Lo: 43
Precip: none
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Hi: 41 Lo: 19
Precip: 0.18 inches
Thursday, Feb. 3
Hi: 18 Lo: 14
Precip: 0.31 inches
Friday, Feb. 4
Hi: 29 Lo: 13
Precip: 0.03 inches
Saturday, Feb. 5
Hi: 40 Lo: 8
Precip: none
Sunday, Feb. 6
Hi: 45 Lo: 20
Precip: none
Editor Note: On Friday, Feb. 4 snow totals from the National Weather Service in Tulsa showed 10.5 inches in Bella Vista.
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2022: 1.03 inches
