Valentine's Day Haiku

Love, the ultimate human longing and fulfillment in haiku after haiku, 5-7-5 format:
love communicates
wordless – soundless – voiceless – mum
understanding stills
love is a free fall
experience of cherish
live only to fall
she sits with herself
understanding truth of love
it comes in own time
love is like a storm
gales and gusts hurricane form
a dance of samba
love tickles love heals
love fuels life love gives laughter
all are capable
love captivates sense
love spreads with touch, words, passion
love feeds off of love
love is ravishing
enchanting and entrancing
a yearning fervor
love strengthens what is
turns positive, enlightens
love enhances all
love, a crystal prize
all facets of diamond stuff
including sparkle
entity of life
love, the buoy the anchor
-- essence to our souls
love reverberates
echoes and resounds with roar
explore the thunder
love creates better
love allows freedom to be
gift of purity