Valentine's Day Haiku

Love, the ultimate human longing and fulfillment in haiku after haiku, 5-7-5 format:

love communicates

wordless – soundless – voiceless – mum

understanding stills

love is a free fall

experience of cherish

live only to fall

she sits with herself

understanding truth of love

it comes in own time

love is like a storm

gales and gusts hurricane form

a dance of samba

love tickles love heals

love fuels life love gives laughter

all are capable

love captivates sense

love spreads with touch, words, passion

love feeds off of love

love is ravishing

enchanting and entrancing

a yearning fervor

love strengthens what is

turns positive, enlightens

love enhances all

love, a crystal prize

all facets of diamond stuff

including sparkle

entity of life

love, the buoy the anchor

-- essence to our souls

love reverberates

echoes and resounds with roar

explore the thunder

love creates better

love allows freedom to be

gift of purity