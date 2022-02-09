Special jam available for Valentine's Day

Jill Werner, a volunteer with the Bella Vista Historical Museum, also well known for her delicious homemade jam, is offering a special flavor just in time for Valentine's Day. It's called White Chocolate Raspberry Amaretto, and she will have it available at the museum on Friday, Feb. 11, starting at 1 p.m. in return for a $6 donation to the museum for each jar of jam. This Valentine treat will only be available until the last jar is sold this day. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next to the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. For more information call the museum at 479-855-2335 or visit the website at bellavistamuseum.org.