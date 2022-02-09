The police reports published in The Weekly Vista have been unavailable due to the offices of the city of Bella Vista being closed to the public because of a recent rise in covid numbers. City officials reviewed the numbers and reopened the offices on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Publishing of the police reports will resume in the Feb. 16 edition of The Weekly Vista.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police Reportsby Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Police Reports
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT