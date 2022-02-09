The Weekly Vista
Police Reports

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The police reports published in The Weekly Vista have been unavailable due to the offices of the city of Bella Vista being closed to the public because of a recent rise in covid numbers. City officials reviewed the numbers and reopened the offices on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Publishing of the police reports will resume in the Feb. 16 edition of The Weekly Vista.

