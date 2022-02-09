Jim Morey Auto Body: impeccable service gets you back on the road

Returning to normal after an accident or collision can be difficult, but Jim Morey's Auto Body makes sure that at least your vehicle will get back to its former pristine condition with a minimum of fuss. Our talented body repair and flawless auto paint professionals could even make it better than before!

What we do

When it comes to body repair, we offer innovative solutions for scratches, dents, and more. Our impressive craftsmanship makes dents, scratches, and bent frames disappear. Our paint and refinishing experts can match your existing color or, you can choose a new one. Our paint is baked on just like the factory for a brilliant finish.

And when it comes to glass replacement, we bring professional craftsmanship to every job we do.

An Impeccable Shine

With Jim Morey's Auto Body in your own backyard, you don't need to travel for miles and miles to get a professional collision repair job at an affordable price. We're a local business from the ground up and pride ourselves on the care and attention we bring to each and every vehicle we repair. While other auto body shops in Bella Vista may cut corners, we know that doing it right is the only way to go. Our team uses only the best products that ensure an amazing repair job without causing damage to your car's materials.

Choose us when only the best auto body shop will do. Visit Jim Morey's Auto Body once and you'll see the talent behind our reputation. Call today to book a slot at our Bella Vista shop.

At Jim Morey's Auto Body, we're proud to serve Bella Vista and Northwest Arkansas and are grateful for all of our customers and neighbors.

Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: Closed

479-268-3020

1754 Forest Hills Blvd Bella Vista AR 72715

www.jimmoreyautobody.com