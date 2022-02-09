The Weekly Vista
Hoerner's celebrate 50 years

February 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Lou and Geri Hoerner were married on Feb. 5, 1972, in St. Louis, Mo., and they moved to Bella Vista in 1994. The Hoerner’s will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Lakepoint Restaurant on May 15.

