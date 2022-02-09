Lou and Geri Hoerner were married on Feb. 5, 1972, in St. Louis, Mo., and they moved to Bella Vista in 1994. The Hoerner's will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Lakepoint Restaurant on May 15.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hoerner's celebrate 50 yearsFebruary 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Lou and Geri Hoerner were married on Feb. 5, 1972, in St. Louis, Mo., and they moved to Bella Vista in 1994. The Hoerner’s will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Lakepoint Restaurant on May 15.
Print Headline: Hoerner's celebrate 50 years
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT