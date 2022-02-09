Hikes quiet now, busy later

For hikers and anglers who like their parks on the quiet side, February is prime time to take a hike or catch a fish at Roaring River State Park.

There's plenty to do at this Missouri state park south of Cassville, Mo. Anglers can catch and release rainbow trout during the park's catch and release fly fishing season each Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Trails at Roaring River are open all year, and there are some great ones. These next two weeks are an ideal time to visit because Roaring River will soon be mighty busy.

Catch and keep trout fishing season starts March 1. That brings hundreds of fishermen to the park for opening day. That's also when the campgrounds, cabins, lodge and restaurant open for the season. Roaring River State Park gets more visitors per year than any Missouri state park.

There are easy hiking trails of less than a mile, or try the Fire Tower Trail for a 5-mile hike. In between are Devil's Kitchen Trail at 1.5 miles and Eagle's Nest Trail at 2.75 miles.

We'd never hiked Eagle's Nest before, so after a morning of trout fishing on Jan. 31, we stashed the fly rod and grabbed a hiking stick to set out on uncharted territory. Two surprises awaited.

Eagle's Nest starts at the far end of campground 2 where there's a sign and trail map. The path follows Roaring River downstream above the water for nice views of the water and people fly fishing. It's mostly level on a north-facing hillside that gets zero sun. There were some icy patches the afternoon we hiked Eagle's Nest.

After three-fourths of a mile, the trail curves right, away from the river and hikers come to a gravel road. Part of the trail goes up this gravel road, which is gated and closed so there's no vehicles.

Surprise No. 1 is that it's a lung-buster climb up this road for about one-half mile all uphill. Like my dad would say, "Just think how much they'd charge you for all this exercise at the health spa."

The road curves left, and, at a sign, the trail mercifully heads off to the right back into the forest on the level. Here hikers are near the top of one of the park's highest hills.

Rugged bluffs hug this scenic section of the path. Look down and you can see the trailhead far below where the hike begins. Along this section some nice icicles were a pretty sight, including one 15-footer clinging to the rock.

One gets the notion that the trail ought to start meandering downhill from here and back to the trailhead, but no. Surprise No. 2 is another steep thigh-burner climb back to the gravel road. We'd rate both ascents a high 7 on the wheezer scale.

Go left on the road and there's one more little bump of a climb, put there just to mess with hikers, I'm sure. Then it's downhill all the way back to the river and trailhead.

All trails at Roaring River are fine for hiking, bird watching and nature photography. If uphill isn't on the agenda, the Eagle's Nest hike along the river and back to the car is an option.

Devil's Kitchen Trail is another challenge. There's only one steep climb of about 150 yards but it'll get your attention. For an easy, level hike try the River Trail that starts at the CCC lodge and follows the river. It's a scenic 0.7 mile out and 0.7 back for a 1.4-mile round trip.

If trails aren't your thing, just walking the roads in the park makes a very nice visit. That's especially true in February before the park's busy season begins March 1.

• • •

Flip Putthoff can be reached at [email protected]

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette An icicle 15 feet tall seen Jan. 31, 2022 along Eagle’s Nest Trail at Roaring River State Park.

