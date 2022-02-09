Fairway Notes

Golf Associations

Women's 9-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole golf league is always looking for new members. League members play nine holes of golf on Mondays and visit all the courses. Those looking for a fun, low stress nine-hole league with friendly members of all abilities should please check out the website at http://www.bv9wga.com.

For more information call either President Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 or Membership Chairwoman Jane Long at 479-586-1898. The membership application is on the website.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2022 golf season. Play is April through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring and fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website and the association website at: https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode, president, at 479-899-7856