Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Jan. 27 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Martha Kolb; East-West -- Len Fettig and Paula Raymond Lynch

Winners Feb. 1 were: North-South -- Raymond Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; East-West -- Joan Bain and Nancy Sherbondy

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Feb. 1 were: First -- Connie Knafla, Lynda Delap and Mabel Ashline; Second -- Roy Knafla, Marj Shafer and Julie Hansen.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. There is no charge and no prior experience is necessary. For more information call Roy at 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Feb. 1 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Max Waugh. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Herb Ayres. Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Sheri Bone.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Feb. 1 were: first -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; second -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; third -- Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners Feb. 2 were: Game one -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Jerry Yarno; Game two -- first, Ron Madsen; second, Chuck Hurl.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 28 were: Table one -- first, Terry McClure; second, Wayne Doyle. Table Two -- first, Bill Roush; second, George Fellers; third -- Chuck Seeley. High Score -- Terry McClure

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 29 were: Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiersema, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. This group likes to play with a minimum of five players per team.

Blue Team (playoff) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell and Ron Madsen.

Email scores to [email protected]

Last week stats

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Jan. 25 were: Game 1 -- first, Bill Armstrong; second, Ron Madsen. Second game -- first, Jerry Vnuk; second, Art Hamilton

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 26 were: first, Dottie Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.