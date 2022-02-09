Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Shoes of Love at Village Bible Church

Samaritan's Feet "Shoes of Love" is on the way to its target of 350 shoes. Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., VBC looks forward to the opportunity to serve 350 children with new shoes. There are many opportunities for anyone interested in volunteering during this event: card writers, foot washers, greeters and prayer warriors. Please contact Deb Rosell at [email protected] For those wishing to donate funds to this effort there is a link available on the VBC website https://vbcbv.org/ or they can write a check (made out to Samaritan's Feet) and submit it to the church office. Donations are given directly to Samaritan's Feet for deposit. Lastly, all shoes will be purchased through Samaritan's Feet.

NWA Historic Foods Tasting

Tastings of native foods, some made into low sugar jams and jellies, will be featured at the NWA Historic Foods Tasting event to be held Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71 and Kingsland).

Fruits will include pawpaws, maypops, persimmons and wild blackberries. Attendees also will have the chance to taste historic recipes from old Bella Vista. The event is free and open to everyone.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m., with free admission and exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history. Masks are required. All museum volunteers are fully vaccinated. Programs are available by appointment on Bella Vista history and on pioneer living for teachers and students, including home schooled children, in the museum and at the 1912 Settler's Cabin next door. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. The phone number is 479-855-2335 and the web address is bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library has reverted to curbside pickup for the time being. Curbside pickup hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.

The library's book drop and digital access will remain available during this time, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753. Card holders may update their accounts if they have expired and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

Family Storytime is being posted to Facebook on Tuesdays. Tune in for stories with Ms. Alex. Family Storytime is best for ages 6-8. Pre-School Storytime is being posted to Facebook on Fridays. Ms. Ellen will read a story and lead everyone in a few songs. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5.

Those in a group that regularly meets at the library should contact the group coordinator for adjusted meeting dates.

City of Bella Vista

City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for President's Day.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Board of Directors Election Candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward.

The election process begins with a Meet the Candidates event to be held at Riordan Hall 6 p.m., March 16.

April 10 – Election begins.

May 17, 6 p.m. – Annual meeting at Riordan Hall, election closes.

Member Survey and Focus Group results are in and have been compiled from the 2021 Member Survey and Focus Groups. In an effort to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan, the Board of Directors launched the survey and focus groups in order to determine the directionality and funding of POA projects over the next five years. Below is a link which will take you to the results.

https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/board-of-directors/survey-focus-group-info/

This link brings up a page with four separate PDF's: 2021 Survey Comments; 2021 Survey Stats; Community Feedback 2021 Report; and Focus Group Question Feedback.

Surrounding Area

Downtown Rogers businesses celebrate Black History Month

Reflections of The Black Experience returns to Downtown Rogers, Feb. 6-March 12, to commemorate Black History Month. The exhibit was first created two years ago -- prior to the covid pandemic -- in February 2020. The first reflections exhibit, curated by artist Kinya Christian, served as the show piece of that month's Art on the Bricks Art Walk. From there, The Rogers Historical Museum provided space for the exhibition and hosted student tours and an artist talk back and live painting demonstration. The onset of the pandemic led to the creation of a virtual exhibit documenting the exhibit and making it even more widely available.

The 2022 exhibit continues to examine the black experience with a larger mix of historical research, personal reflections, art, and creative writing by more than 20 artists. The exhibit extends to the Rogers Experimental House, located at 121 W. Walnut St., Rogers, throughout the month of February with a reception from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, during the monthly Art on the Bricks Art Walk. Selections from the exhibit can also be viewed at Java Dudes Coffee Company, 718 N 2nd St., Ste. 104 in Rogers.

The art collection is reflective of the African diaspora to the modern-day Black experience in America by local and regional artists. The exhibit will feature a mix of historical research, personal reflections, and creative writing discussing the challenging narrative about our collective history as it relates to Arkansas, black culture, sports, cuisine and more.

Additional artists and businesses participating in the February Art on the Bricks Art Walk on Thursday, Feb. 10, will be listed on the event website, www.artonthebricks.com on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The event is free and open to the public.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk – a program of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk showcases regional artists while enhancing the artistic and cultural opportunities in Rogers, Arkansas. The monthly Art on the Bricks Art Walk is designed to bring people to the cultural and historical center of the city and showcase Northwest Arkansas's deep and vibrant pool of creative talent.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk is one element of Downtown Rogers' vibrant arts and entertainment community. The 2nd Thursday of every month talented artists, craftsmen, and musicians, partner with downtown merchants to provide an opportunity to explore businesses and meet the artists in pop-up galleries. Locations and artists changes from month to month, and art experiences consistently provide new and interesting opportunities for the public to connect with and support the creative economy. Art on the Bricks seeks to bring experiences that are socially or culturally significant and align with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce's economic and quality of life initiatives. For more information, visit www.artonthebricks.com.