Bella Vista church news

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Sunday School begins at 9 a.m., fellowship time at 10 a.m. with the church service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

The office phone number is 479-855-2800 and the web address is highlandchristianbv.org. The recorded version of the Sunday worship services are available online at the web page.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Due to the continued upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. The service can be watched live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

United Lutheran Church – Bella Vista

Every Monday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. members of the church and the Bella Vista community are invited to attend our weekly prayer group to take a pause in the day to come together in prayer for those who are in need. If you have a friend or family member you would like us to pray for please email our church office at [email protected] or call 479-855-1325.

Regular worship service is on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with coffee/social fellowship both before and after worship. Both Youth Christian Education and Adult Education classes are held following the service and all are welcome. The Sunday morning worship service may be watched on Facebook Live or on Sunday afternoons after 3 p.m. it will be posted on the ULC website at www.unitedlutheranbv.org.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the Traditional worship and at 10:45 a.m. for the Blended worship. Sunday School for all age children and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m. Visit the website at www.bvlutheran.com. The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Choir rehearsals are on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 and Stitched with Love meets at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bible study opportunities include Adult Bible Fellowship, 9-9:45 a.m. Sunday; and Men's Bible Fellowship, 8-9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Community Life Groups are held at various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m. Visit bvcc.net for more info about service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Contact the church by phone at 479-855-1126 or e-mail [email protected] Those interested can also visit the website. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The church is located at 75 E Lancashire Blvd in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Please call ahead at 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Samaritan's Feet "Shoes of Love" is on the way to its target of 350 shoes. On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., VBC looks forward to the opportunity to serve 350 children with new shoes. There are many opportunities for anyone interested in volunteering during this event: card writers, foot washers, greeters and prayer warriors. Please contact Deb Rosell at [email protected] For those wishing to donate funds to this effort there is a link available on the VBC website https://vbcbv.org/ or they can write a check (made out to Samaritan's Feet) and submit it to the church office. Donations are given directly to Samaritan's Feet for deposit. Lastly, all shoes will be purchased through Samaritan's Feet.

There are many bible study opportunities, life groups and discipleship groups available within the community. Phone 479-876-5764 or visit the website at https://vbcbv.org/; send an email to the office at [email protected] or to Pastor Al Frank's email at [email protected] The VBC address is 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Sunday School is at 9 a.m., Sunday worship service is at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesday prayer and praise service is at 6:30 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites you to worship or Bible study. Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. As a conservative church the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church believes that God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.