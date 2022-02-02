The Weekly Vista obituaries for Feb. 2, 2022

Brian Andrew Chohran

Brian Andrew Cochran, 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., was born to Fred and Ethel Cochran on July 13, 1952, in Arkansas City (Ark City), Kan. After a courageous battle with cancer, he died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Having graduated from Ark City High School, where he played football, he attended the University of Tennessee at Martin as a team member. He later attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. He became skilled and knowledgeable in the areas of design engineering, construction and remodeling. An avid car enthusiast, he developed a love for sports cars in general, but Corvettes were his passion. He also enjoyed golf and fishing.

He is survived by his two sons, Brian W. Cochran and Ryan Cochran; his four grandchildren and their mothers; his sister, Margaret Cochran; and his best friend, Vicki Bronson.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.