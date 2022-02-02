RELIGION: Giving it all

Today's musing is an adapted, paraphrased version of an illustration Fred Craddock often used to explain what it means to give your life fully to Christ.

We think giving our all to God is like dropping a $1,000 bill in the offering plate, as if to say: "Here's my life, Lord. I'm giving it all."

The reality is more like the Lord sending us to the bank and having us exchange the $1,000 bill for 4,000 quarters.

And then we go through life giving away 25 cents here and 50 cents there, in his service.

Like when we help a neighbor in need. Or minister to someone who is lonely. Or offer a word of encouragement. Or prepare a meal for a friend. Or serve on a committee at church.

Giving your all to God isn't as flashy as one might think. It's done in all these little acts of love, 25 cents at a time.

It would be comparatively easy to go out in a flash of glory. Much more difficult is to live the Christian life little-by-little over the long haul, two-bits at a time.

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." (Matthew 25:40)

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.