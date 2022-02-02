Pet of the Week

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Patsy is a gray domestic short-haired cat who is approximately 2 years old. She has been spayed and is up to date on all vaccinations. Patsy is not microchipped yet, but will have that done before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Patsy is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Patsy, or any of the other furry residents of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

