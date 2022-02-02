OPINION: What is a chaplain? Part two

Last week, I shared a number of things about chaplains and their involvement in so many of our community organizations. Let me continue.

The events surrounding the 9/11 attack on the Trade Centers in New York created several major changes in chaplaincy. To begin with, the area was inundated with religious types who wanted to help, but they were untrained and did not know what to do or how to relate to the crisis organizations. In addition, even though many of these individuals had good pastoral skills, the disaster area could not provide food, water, shelter and supplies for them. As a result, the rule was established that only fully trained chaplains would be allowed in these areas. In addition, the US Department of Justice clarified that chaplains are indeed a vital part of the law enforcement community, and, as such, are entitled to all of the benefits due to law enforcement members in the case of a line-of-duty death or injury.

A by-product of these actions also affected anyone -- e.g. a pastor -- who is asked at the last moment to serve as a chaplain during a current crisis. The Department of Justice has ruled that whenever someone from the law enforcement staff asks someone to serve as a chaplain, he or she actually becomes a part of that law enforcement organization. Therefore, although many law enforcement organizations have yet to recognize it, they are directly responsible for these volunteer chaplains, and should something happen to one of them, the acting chaplain is covered by the Public Safety Officers Benefits (PSOB) laws; and should an acting chaplain accidently be killed, wounded, or make a mistake, the law enforcement organization is responsible for his or her actions. Fortunately, this issue has not yet come before a U.S. court, but it is always hanging on the edge of liability.

There are many different kinds of chaplains, but all of them have made the commitment to minister to all people regardless of their religious beliefs or status in life. Except in rare circumstances, all chaplains have a personal relationship with God, and, much like pastors, tend to stand between people and the Almighty. As such, they are a religious "presence" whenever they are ministering. It is true that many law enforcement officers (and fire people) do an outstanding job of helping people during crises; however, they cannot adequately minister to the spiritual needs of those involved because they are police officers or fire fighters, not someone who has been called and certified to represent the presence of God. Chaplains minister to those who are involved in crises while the police officers and fire fighters do their jobs.

One of the keys to understanding the difference between pastors and chaplains is a legal one. While the Government cannot inhibit religion, neither can chaplains use their office to promote their religious convictions upon other people; the chaplain is to be neutral. Thus, whenever a chaplain encounters someone in an official capacity, he/she is not allowed to talk religion with him or her unless the person initiates the conversation. Unless prompted by the person they are ministering to, chaplains cannot attempt to influence people to attend any particular church, preach salvation to them, or become involved in religious language. In general, the chaplain is to be ecumenical and attempt to minister to people where they are, not where they want them to be. Adhering to these guidelines obviously eliminates a lot of aspiring religious people who seek to become chaplains.

Chaplains care about the people they serve, especially those in their organizations. Law enforcement chaplains offer friendship and listening ears to police officers. They benefit law enforcement agencies by assisting officers with their stress, mental health, and may also enhance the morale of the law enforcement family. Today, there are chaplains in the military, Red Cross, the FBI, the CIA and even the Secret Service. In addition, there are hundreds of chaplains functioning in the "workplace." Tyson's Foods employs well over a hundred work force chaplains. Organizations that have learned how to utilize the services of a well-trained chaplain know the benefits they bring to their organizations, especially since many chaplains also have many other skills and training that accompany them. Also, except for workforce chaplains, most chaplains provide their services free.

Although law enforcement chaplains normally are sworn members of the department they serve, it is important to recognize that they are not law enforcement officers with the authority to enforce the law. That power is only given to those who are trained and credentialed to do law enforcement. However, normally law enforcement chaplains have access to all of the areas of a law enforcement organization except the enforcement of the law. Well-trained chaplains know what they can do and not do, and are careful not to step over the line.

Chaplains are a vital part of our American society, and as long as there is a God present in the hearts of people, they will be needed. Departments which utilize the services of a chaplain are to be congratulated ... and blessed.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.