LETTER: Leave Joe the heck alone

Joe Rogan as a "Pod Caster" is clearly the most successful of all time. He recently signed a 7-year exclusive contract with "Spotify" and receiving one hundred million dollars to do so. I personally listen to these podcasts daily, so I know of what I speak.

The "cancel" crowd has zeroed in on Joe Rogan and they are pushing Spotify drop him because they do not like what a couple of his guests have had to say. The "Woke" activists have declared that one thousand doctors, nurses, scientist, and educators have signed on to an open letter agreeing with their position. That, however, does not mean for one second that there are not 1000's and 1000's more that disagree. It could be, we are not hearing from them because they have chosen not to waste their precious time writing letters to advocate the destruction of free speech. Joe has millions and millions of listeners, so this is entirely possible, if not probable.

I believe a "thinking person" can listen to what anyone has to say and decide for themselves what they choose to believe or even consider to be factual. Someone might even hear something they did not know and decide to change their mind on a subject...Oh wait...What I am referring to here is open, thought-provoking, two-way conversation. When humans engage in this sort of activity, we call it communication. It quite often ends with the participants having at least a little better understanding of each other, whether they agree or not on issues at hand. This is not a terrible thing.

Forget "Fear Factor," and the "UFC" Joe Rogan is one of the finest, most thoughtful, even keeled interviewers I have ever heard. I listen every day and still do not know if, on a personal level he leans lean left or right. That makes him fantastic as an interviewer. I find him simply brilliant, and I love his ability to draw information from a guest. He continues time after time to ask the guest exactly what I am thinking I would like to ask. If Spotify dumps him, I dump them.

If I never hear another Joni Mitchell or Neil Young song again, then I will just suffer through and be good with that!

If you have not heard "The Joe Rogan Experience," you should. Be a thinker and decide for yourselves.

Get the Spotify App and listen for free with ads. I pay the monthly fee for the ads free option.

Kenny Piel

Bella Vista