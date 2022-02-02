Nature programs rescheduled at Hobbs State Park

A schedule of interesting events that were cancelled due to inclement weather on Saturday, Jan. 15, have been rescheduled for this weekend, even though the weather forcast is calling for more snow and icy conditions.

The schedule of events is as follows:

BIRDS AND BREAKFAST

Meeting Place: Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center

Time: 10-11 am

Admission: Free

See live songbirds captured in the park by ornithologists and then help them release the birds after learning more about them. Breakfast snacks, juice and coffee provided by Bluebird Shed. This program is a part of our Wonders of Winter Wildlife (W.O.W.W.) special event. Dress appropriately for the outdoors. COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES ARE IN EFFECT FOR GUEST AND STAFF SAFETY. SPACE MAY BE LIMITED.

LIVE BIRDS OF PREY PROGRAM

Meeting Place: Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center

Time: 11 am-noon

Admission: Free

See several live birds of prey and learn about their fascinating life histories, presented by Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation. Warm up beside the fire or patio heaters with a hot beverage. Dress appropriately for the outdoors. COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES ARE IN EFFECT FOR GUEST AND STAFF SAFETY. SPACE MAY BE LIMITED.

GROUNDHOG FACT AND FICTION

Meeting Place: Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center

Time: 1-1:30 pm

Admission: Free

What exactly is a groundhog, and can they predict the length of winter by seeing their shadow or not? Park Interpreter Chris will share the truth about the groundhog, woodchuck, or whistle pig, before their special day of fame: Groundhog Day! COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES ARE IN EFFECT FOR GUEST AND STAFF SAFETY. SPACE MAY BE LIMITED.

ARKANSAS SYMBOLS

Meeting Place: Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center

Time: 11-11:30 am

Admission: Free

Do you know the symbols of Arkansas? Some are easy, and others you probably have never heard of. Did you know we have a state soil and a state beverage? Join Park Interpreter Steve to learn some of the symbols of Arkansas. Meet on the front porch of the visitor center. COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES ARE IN EFFECT FOR GUEST AND STAFF SAFETY. SPACE MAY BE LIMITED.

OZARK PLATEAU TRAIL HIKE

Meeting Place: Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center

Time: 2-2:45 pm

Admission: Free

Do you know the destination of a trail? Do you know the purpose of "anting?" Join Park Interpreter Steve to learn more about your state park park during this easy .25-mile hike on the ADA accessible Ozark Plateau Trail. COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES ARE IN EFFECT FOR GUEST AND STAFF SAFETY. SPACE MAY BE LIMITED.

In case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be listed on the park's website at arkansasstateparks.com/parks/hobbs-state-park-conservation-area. Fore more information contact the park at 479-789-5000.