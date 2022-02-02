Generous gift of antique cars still helping museum

The museum, located at 8 Jones Lane in Morrilton, is 16 miles off I-40 and a 2-hour-and-45-minute drive from Bella Vista, according to Google maps.

The museum, which is host to several special shows and events throughout the year, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 501-727-5427 or visit www.museumofautos.com.

Jim Lemmon's tremendous gift of six antique cars and a trailer donated a decade ago is still paying dividends.

The irreplaceables have brought about badly-needed operational funds – and tangible ways to relive the treasured past.

In 2012, the Bella Vistan donated six cars to The Museum of Automobiles, a nonprofit entity, located about three hours south of Bella Vista on the top of Petit Jean Mountain.

He also donated a trailer specially made to haul one of the automobiles, because of its height.

Lemmon's donations include:

• 1926 Star Touring

• 1928 Ford Model A Roadster

• 1931 Model A Sedan

• 1923 Star Station wagon

• 1929 Marmon Coupe

• 1928 Model A Phaeton

• A homemade enclosed trailer used to haul the Star Station wagon

Museum Executive Director Alan Hoelzeman calls the donation an extremely selfless one.

"We rely heavily on gifts. The museum does charge admission and has a gift shop, but if we had relied only on those two (aspects), the museum would have closed long ago," Hoelzeman said.

Museum officials hoped to sell off the donations. All but three were sold and the proceeds aided the museum's operational budget.

"It was very generous, especially knowing full well that they would be sold," Hoelzeman said.

"He had his reasoning. He just loved the place and wanted to help it."

Lemmon joined the board not long after his donation.

Of his list of donated cars, the Station wagon, the Marmon Coupe and the Model A Phaeton remain and are currently on display.

Museum-goers can see those and other interesting cars – such as Winthrop Rockefeller's 1951 Cadillac that he drove to Arkansas in 1953 when he made the state his home; his 1914 Cretor's popcorn wagon; and his 1967 Cadillac with a sterling-silver Santa Gertrudis hood ornament, according to the museum's website.

The former Arkansas governor founded the Museum of Automobiles, which opened on Oct. 18, 1964, just a few years before he passed away in 1973, the website says.

Retired folks from Bella Vista, Hot Springs and other places enjoy reminiscing when they see the museum's full display of 48 cars.

But the museum has no age limit on those who appreciate seeing the featured automobiles.

"Youngsters," too, enjoy perusing the aisles. The oldest on display is a 1904 Oldsmobile and the newest is a 1981 DeLorean. Some recognize the DeLorean as the same model as one that was highlighted in the movie "Back to the Future," Hoelzeman said.

The museum showcases six motorcycles, a gun collection, old gas pumps, neon signs, antique arcades and engines.

The museum also highlights two Climber automobiles, the only two still existing that were created in Little Rock, he said.

For Bella Vistans Mary and Andy Bowman, a recent excursion to southern Arkansas and the museum was intriguing. The Bowmans were amazed to find out that a fellow Bella Vistan had made a sizable donation.

"I thought it was neat to see a car from a local there," Mary Bowman said. "The history of the cars, especially the DeLorean, is amazing."

Bowman and her husband took several photos while visiting at the museum. The adventure is definitely something they would encourage others to do.

"Along with visiting the museum, a trip to Petit Jean Mountain Visitor Center and lookout is a must!"

Hoelzeman encourages anyone interested to come and take a peek.

"I'm biased," he said, chuckling, "but it's well worth the drive."

Photo submitted This 1923 Star Station wagon is one of six automobiles donated by Jim Lemmon of Bella Vista. The gift, made a decade ago, has aided the Museum of Automobiles on top of Petit Jean Mountain.



Photo submitted Bella Vistan Jim Lemmon gifted this 1928 Model A Phaeton as part of a large donation 10 years ago. Of the six cars he donated, three are on display at the Museum of Automobiles.



Photo submitted This 1981 DeLorean reminds museum-goers of the car highlighted in the movie "Back to the Future." Mary and Andy Bowman of Bella Vista said the excursion was a great deal of fun and gave them an opportunity to see a variety of cars on display.



Photo submitted Mary and Andy Bowman of Bella Vista enjoyed a recent trip to the Musuem of Automobiles, taking photos of some of their favorites.

