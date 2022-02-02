Less than a month ago Nancy Cullins got to remove the "interim" tag from her job title as executive director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. It's been full steam ahead ever since.

"This job's a mile a minute, that's for sure," she said. "It is one of the most diverse jobs I've ever had because you're responsible for the volunteers, the donations, at least partially for the staff, the operations of the shelter, the board of directors and the marketing and the financials. So it is a number of different hats."

Cullins stepped into the role as the shelter's interim executive director on Nov. 2 of last year. The board of directors made it official at the outset of 2022, naming her executive director on Jan. 4. In that span of almost three months, Cullins said she and the shelter have been helped immensely by the local citizens.

"The Bella Vista community is super supportive of this shelter," she said. "Even when we weren't putting a very big effort into marketing, people were still supporting the shelter. Now that we're pushing to put our name out there again, where we're finding our energy is from combining our support with other members of the community, working with other businesses and working with people who would rather volunteer their services than maybe give donations."

Fabulous remodel

When Cullins started in November the shelter was in the middle of its Christmas makeover courtesy of the HGTV Network's Fixer to Fabulous television show.

A necessary agreement with show officials added to an already difficult situation brought on by the covid pandemic and combined to keep the shelter from actively seeking volunteers to help shelter officials get some of their immediate plans and goals lined out.

"For the past two years it was due to covid and then with the (circumstances around the) Fixer to Fabulous show," Cullins said. "We were under a strict non-disclosure agreement with the show, which meant we couldn't talk about anything that was going on or bring other people in."

That doesn't mean shelter officials weren't appreciative of what the show did for the facility, Cullins said, it just made it harder to get the ball rolling on other projects and publicity until that project was finished.

In fact, the benefits from the television show didn't end after the episode aired.

"Because of the show we've had lots of foot traffic and lots of traffic from other states," she said. "We've had more than a handful of people who were just passing through and wanted to see where the TV show was filmed, which I thought was amazing."

She also said the shelter received cards and donations from other parts of the United States as a result of the show.

"People wrote us notes from Minnesota and other places saying they saw the show and just wanted to send a little something, which was also outstanding," she said.

The publicity also spurred the adoptions of several of the shelter's dogs and cats.

"I would say we're now at the lowest number of animals we've had in the last three years," she said.

Another factor that kept the shelter from getting its new programs into gear -- before and after the show -- was, and still is, the covid pandemic.

"We have been, and are currently, on a hold for volunteers at the shelter because of covid," Cullins said. "I'm actively seeking a volunteer coordinator at this time to help me re-engage. It was our goal to start up this month, but then omicron hit. But we're trying to ramp up and put together a vision of what we want our volunteer program to look like so it's beneficial for us and them."

Belated White Christmas

The excitement of the appearance on Fixer to Fabulous quickly blended into the Christmas holidays, which can be a busy time for an animal shelter with people considering adoptions as gifts and seeking other ways to help the shelter through the spirit of holiday giving.

But as the Christmas season wound down, in came the new year and an unplanned -- albeit heartfelt and extremely welcome -- campaign that arose from the death of popular celebrity Betty White, herself a pet owner and longtime advocate of pets and shelters.

"Since the 1950s Betty White was speaking out on behalf of animals and doing fundraisers to help them," said Cullins. "When she passed away on Dec. 31, it became kind of a thing that we were all going to celebrate how fabulous Betty White was by giving to a local animal shelter. So this was a national, organic, grass roots campaign."

White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. People nationwide gave donations of money and supplies in the days leading up to her birthday. The Bella Vista Animal Shelter received its share of gifts in honor of White and her birthday.

"We received a lot of goods," said Cullins. "We have eight little puppies that needed some formula and several people helped with that. We continually get items from our wish list -- cleansers, dog food, cat food, cat litter -- and people were amazing, filling their cars with those items and delivering them to us, which was outstanding."

Cullins said the idea of the Betty White Challenge was for everybody across the nation to give $5. "We had a number of those donations, but a lot of people gave more," she said. "I can't believe how many people, without really any coaxing, were just all in on this Betty White Challenge. It's been fantastic."

Even though the challenge unofficially ended on White's birthday, Cullins said, "As long as people are still giving we're still accepting."

Also getting in on the act was Bentonville's Trash Creamery, an ice cream shop which came up with a special flavor in honor of White and her work on the Golden Girls television show. Proceeds through the month of January from sales of that flavor, called "Thank You for Being a Friend" after the theme song of the Golden Girls show, were donated to the Bella Vista and Rogers animal shelters.

The Bella Vista shelter also benefited from a national campaign by the Card My Yard franchise and it's local representative, Card My Yard, NWA, which is located in Bella Vista.

"They wanted to do a 'Thank You for Being a Friend' campaign across the nation for Betty White's birthday," said Cullins. "So locally they came out here and put up a lot of their signs under our big sign out by the highway. "It was beautiful and people loved it. We got a lot of social media coverage from that and it got rave reviews. Everyone was very excited. It was a little splash of sunshine."

Card My Yard, NWA, also gave proceeds to the shelter from any sign orders received from other customers during that time.

"We haven't tallied up all the money we're received yet from all these campaigns and events," Cullins said. "So far we've added up all the digital donations, which was easy to calculate, and it was over $7,000."

Getting new Guardian Angels

Cullins said the campaign honoring White also helped one of the shelter's programs.

"I took off of the Betty White campaign for the program we have here called Guardian Angels, which is a program where someone sponsors a pet for $10 a month," she said. "And we got 11 new pets sponsored, which is amazing. We have some long-term donors who have been donating to that, so it was also nice to get some new blood helping with that program."

Donors to the Guardian Angels program receive a photograph of their sponsored pet, a bio about the pet and a sticker that says they are a Guardian Angel.

"And they can come by and visit that pet," Cullins said.

The plan for 2022

The new executive director said she is currently holding a series of meetings with the board to work out the shelter's vision for 2022.

"We've not had a true focus for a little while," she said. "My goal is to clean up the actual property, bring in a little bit of landscaping, making sure the water (that drains onto the property) is going where it needs to go, making sure the foliage isn't encroaching on our new renovations and just cleaning up and tidying up the area."

And there is a bigger project Cullins is eager to tackle, one in which she hopes the community will lend a hand.

"My big goal, the one I really want to push for fundraising this year, is the old building on the other side of the parking lot (across from the front door of the main office)," she said. "That building is basically unusable right now. It had some plumbing issues and all the pipes burst in the slab, so we are debating what we want to build there. We have a couple of options that are open to us, but it is my goal to get that up and running and make it a usable space again."

Cullins said she is looking for individuals, groups and businesses willing to donate time, services and even funds to help improve the shelter's facilities.

"We are all for service professionals offering their services," she said. "And we've had a number of them out here already. Most likely the trash pickup and landscaping we'll do as a volunteer day, just get a crew together and go over the whole place."

The local Fixer to Fabulous television show got the ball rolling and area residents kept it going through the campaign honoring Betty White. And now Cullins, the shelter and its furry residents are hoping Bella Vistans will step up and keep that momentum going.

Courtesy photos The area around the Bella Vista Animal Shelter's sign near Hwy. 71 was recently decorated with colorful cards by Card My Yard, NWA, in remembrance of celebrity and long-time pet advocate Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021. A nationwide campaign honored White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 18, and many donations were made to shelters in her memory, including many to the shelter in Bella Vista.



Courtesy photos

